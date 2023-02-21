He gave up van life for love, but after a few months the walls were closing in

Van life advocate Francois Thorne gave up his life on the road for love – but static life lasted only a few months.

The social media marketer escaped suburbia in a 2006 Volkswagen T5 Transporter he converted into a camper in 2020.

For the next couple of years, he shared his van life adventures with more than 12,000 Instagram followers as 2 Gingers Do Vanlife – the second ginger being his adorable pooch Victoria, a ginger French bulldog.

The duo made life in a van look dreamy, jaunting from one end of the country to the other as the whim took them, and posting sunny images of their adventures.

READ MORE:

* Escaping suburbia in a van with a French bulldog

* Home for this young family is a hot pink caravan on the road

* A gypsy hut for the generations



Then Thorne met someone and decided to try settling down in a regular house in Christchurch.

”It was hard, it was so hard to live in a house again. [The relationship] didn't work out, and as soon as that happened, I started putting plans into place to get on the road again,” says Thorne.

Living in a static house was “so boring”, it made him feel “trapped”.

Francois Thorne/Supplied Inside the freshly kitted out caravan, it looks more like a tiny home than a camper, and Thorne now has a bathroom. Above Vicky there’s also a full-sized TV screen for work and relaxing.

"You've got the same views, you've got the same people. And even though you've got the same amount of free time you just end up not doing anything.”

On the road, he does something new every day.

This week, he’s parked about 20 minutes outside Dunedin. The day before he’d driven into the city and got the car serviced, while he and Victoria explored the city.

In the eight months he lived in the normal house, he says he “hardly made any friends”.

"I've been on the road now again since December, and I've probably made like 10, 15 friends already.

“Victoria loves it. Her favourite pastime is sitting staring out the window, the other vans and the rabbits and birds outside.”

Originally from South Africa, Thorne started planning to get back on the road when he returned there for his mother’s funeral.

During the evenings, he started browsing Trade Me for possible options, and ended up buying a second hand Pajero SUV sight unseen.

When he came back to Aotearoa-New Zealand he – "luckily" – found precisely the type of home-on-wheels he wanted to tow with the Pajero, and bought that sight unseen, too.

"The auction was closing on Trade Me, so I didn't have time to do anything. I just clicked the buy now button and that was that,” he says.

“I've got a caravan now, so now I've got a full bathroom.”

The 1997 Stirling Europa has a classic caravan shape, but inside it looks more like a tiny home than a caravan, which was what Thorne really wanted.

"I still want it to feel like home. Also, because I work full-time and I've got a lot of Zoom meetings with clients I want the background to still look professional and decent at least as well.

Francois Thorne/Supplied Thorne bought both the SUV and the caravan sight unseen, he was just keen to get back on the road.

"When you live on the road you don't really have a lot of privacy, most of the campsite or freedom camping spots are usually pretty busy, so I wanted to make sure the inside of the van represents me – and Vicki of course."

He painted all the wood a rich dark sage, adding pops of colour with burnt orange cushions, and a luxe feel with black accents and a parquet-style floor.

The most expensive part of the renovation was the solar upgrade, which cost about $7000.

That aside, the rest of the renovation cost about $500.

The work took him about two to three weeks, and he still has a few jobs left to complete, such as a new shower and counter tops, but they will be done, “bit by bit”.

Thorne is now the furthest south he’s been in New Zealand. His plans are to head to the bottom of the island and see everything.

Then he’s travelling up the middle of the South Island as much as he can, before hitting the North Island.

Francois Thorne/Supplied The “living room” is as sunny as it gets, with views of all over New Zealand depending on where they park up.

“I think we’ve seen about 80 per cent of the country so far – Vicky is one lucky dog.”

As much as he loves life on the road, static life may still be in his future still, but even then it won’t be in a typical single dwelling on a suburban section.

"I just need to figure out where I want to settle, but then my plan is buy a plot where I'll eventually build a little tiny house and make a space for other people to park up on weekends or short term in their caravans and campervans.

"In about two years or so I'll start looking at land, but right now, living like this is definitely the way to go."