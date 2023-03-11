The jeweller who built his unique home for $80k; it's still standing 30 years later

Jewellery designer Peter Deckers at the home he built himself in the 90s.

Jeweller Peter Deckers moved to New Zealand, with wife Hilda Gascard, from the Netherlands in the early 80s, lured by our clean green image and anti-nuclear stance.

He has since become a linchpin of the New Zealand art jewellery community, founding the Handshake Project and organising the annual Nelson Jewellery Week, which brings jewellers from this country, Australia and the UK together to share their work. The couple live outside Upper Hutt, in a home Deckers built himself.

PETER DECKERS: There are a lot of influences from all sorts of places in the design of our house – from where I grew up in the Netherlands, to Frank Lloyd Wright, modernism. But also, If you know the Renouf (Tennis) Centre in Wellington, there's one building which has a little bay window that always inspired me, so now you can find it in my roofline.

We came to Paekākāriki when we arrived in New Zealand. I was looking at the hills when I was swimming in the sea, and I thought, there must be a little spot somewhere in there.

Long story short, we found an affordable section in Upper Hutt, nine hectares of hillside, and very arrogantly and very naively - more naive than arrogant, I hope - we decided to build.

At the time, people were saying, “I've built my own house”, and I took that very literally. I thought, “how clever! I would like to do that too”. I was lucky to find somebody who taught me a trick or two.

In those days, building was possible on a very small budget. We used macrocarpa. The outside of our house is not stained at all, and it’s in good condition after just sitting there since 1992.

The home cost us about $80,000 all up, land included.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Deckers’ workshop is part of the house.

We started with a builder, but then he had to go, and I kept on going. I had a friend who helped me over the phone. It's funny because he claims he built a house over the phone. I’ve since had a building inspector congratulate me on the work. I think because I work as a jeweller, I’m [able to do detailed work] to the millimetre.

We had not so much money at the time, so we built the workshop [and lived there]. That was all nice and well, but we realised we can't have dinner parties in that small a house. So we built an extension.

Throughout the whole house we have little bits and pieces of artwork, things we've collected.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Six pieces from a series Deckers did about the value of animals.

I don’t like to sell my work, because I see them as art pieces, as my kids. So I kept this series [of animal brooches], they're a little bit older. They are all animals that are shot for pleasure.

A lot of my work deals with ideas of value and how we create value – say this more valuable than that. Because jewellery is supposed to be valuable, I play with that. To me, animal life is valuable, and a dead animal is not so valuable. I can't understand the value of killing for pleasure.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Deckers built the walls thicker just so they would have deep window sills to display their found objects and other pieces. The necklace on display here was made by one of Deckers’ pupils when he was a tutor at Whitireia.

When I tell people I'm a jeweller, they’ll ask about the gold, and I say, “I'm not that kind of jeweller.” I'm properly trained as a jeweller. I can work with the tools and with traditional materials, but it is such a kick to use something that has no value and create something that suddenly has value.

The brooches are actually carved out of recycled shower lining – waterproof hardboard – and painted.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff This piece is a comment on how hard it is for the younger generations to get on the housing ladder.

The little house with the key inside it was made for an exhibition. We talk about value, and I think houses have a primal value and connection to the human spirit. Slowly, that erodes for the new generation.

I totally feel for the younger generation because I made our home on a small budget and that is not possible any more. So that little house is a child's toy. Inside is a key made out of cut coins. It's a metaphor for that idea of owning a house.

Nelson Jewellery Week runs from April 13 – 23. For more information about exhibitions, workshops and events, see nelsonjewelleryweek.nz.