This UK man lives in a skip - and he loves it

Artist Harrison Marshall and his skip house, where he will live for the next year.

One London man is skipping the rising cost of living in the UK capital by living in an actual skip.

Artist Harrison Marshall has committed to spending the next year living in a tiny converted skip in the London suburb of Bermonsey, on the south bank of the Thames, to make a point about the rising costs of the UK’s capital.

Marshall’s neighbours are The Shard, with it’s £50 millon (NZ$97m) apartments, Borough Market, and Tate Modern, however, according to a clip posted to Instagram, the skip house costs him about £50 (NZ$97) a month. That’s a considerable saving on the average rent for the borough of Southwark, £1650, where Bermondsey is.

It’s also $2763 cheaper than the median rent in Aotearoa-New Zealand’s most expensive rental city, Wellington, where the median monthly rent is $2860.

A co-founder of Caukin Studio, Marshall needed to live in Bermondsey for work. However, the cost for the area was too much for him to afford, and every time he’d go for a flat viewing he’d be in competition with hundreds of other desperate renters.

The skip house, where he has lived for the past week after starting the build in early February, is not meant to be seen as a solution to housing issues in the capital, however.

“It’s more of a statement,” Marshall told the UK’s Sky News. “[It] talks about the issue in a light-hearted way and highlights just how crazy it is to live in central London. No one should have to live in a skip.”

Nevertheless, Marshall will be living in the skip for a year, and has been sharing his experience of skip life via social media @theskiphouse on Instagram and @the_skiphouse on Tiktok.

An 8-yard skip, the base of the structure is about 3.6 by 1.8 m by 1.3 m, and has a larger, barrelled canopy over it, which gives Marshall enough room to stand. There is a small “living space”, and a mezzanine shelf for his bed. The entire structure is fully insulated.

Inside there’s a small kitchen, with just a sink and space for a cooktop, but there’s no bathroom. Instead, there is a Portaloo outside, and Marshall showers at his gym. It is not yet hooked up to power, but that is in the plans for the future.

Although the decor is minimal and simple – it has to be for the size of the space – the walls are dotted with art, and Marshall has a small collection of houseplants, too.

Outside, the canopy has shingled siding, giving it the look of an old-fashioned Romany caravan. According to the home’s socials, the build cost about £4000, or NZ$7740.

Marshall told Sky the neighbours have been receptive to the project, with some even bringing him home-cooked dinners. According to a post to TikTok, he woke up one morning to discover his home had been added to a walking tour.

According to Marshall’s Instagram, the land the skip sits on is sponsored by the Antepavillion arts charity, which also uses the site. The home was built by Skip Gallery, which supports emerging artists, in conjunction with Caukin Studio, a design and architecture practice founded on the principal that everyone should have the tools to shape their homes and work spaces.

London’s rental market frequently yields some shocking housing listings, including converted cupboards, bedsits with showers and kitchens less than a metre from the bed, often asking astronomical prices.

The Skip house is not much smaller than a flat advertised in London in 2022 for £940 a month (NZ$1836), that was roughly the size of a potting shed, and had a shower in the kitchen area.

In January, 2022, a flat came on the market with a single bed, less than half a metre from the sink, comprising half a room that had been subdivided.

In 2020, a flat came on the market that seemed innovative and spacious by comparison, with the bed on a mezzanine platform over the kitchenette and washing machine.

The same year, a London flat with a shower in the bedroom came up for sale for just under $400,000. That place made the 2022 shower flat look like a mansion.