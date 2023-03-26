Major renovation saves homeowners from selling Auckland home

Kirsten Ford says her clients were thinking about selling their North Shore home but a renovation saved the day.

When 80s band The Clash sang “Should I stay or should I go?” they probably weren’t talking about real estate. But that’s the issue this Auckland family faced a few years ago.

Kirsten Ford, design director of KFD Interiors, says her clients were thinking about selling their 1950s home in Milford on Auckland’s North Shore.

“They’d lived in it for 20 years and were getting to the stage where they either moved on or stayed and renovated it so that it met the needs of their busy family,” says Ford.

After realising they liked the area too much to move, the decision was made to undertake a major renovation. That included extending the living area by 30m², pushing out the entrance another 5m² and revamping the “tired and dated” interior.

READ MORE:

* Living in a yurt was fun, but we wanted a simpler life

* '70s nightmare' house was going to be bowled, but builders had already started reno work

* The now-lovely house on a Napier hilltop that was a firm no on first viewing



Ford, who has worked on both renovations and new builds since 2016, was called in to create an overall vision for the space, from paint colours and furniture to cushions and towels.

“The brief was to create a bright, comfortable family home that would stand the test of time for a growing family, a dog and a cat.”

She was inspired by the lush, semi-tropical landscaping of the 700m² property. “We used the garden as the basis of our colour palette, so various shades of green are used throughout.”

Supplied Ford added white shutters rather than blinds throughout the house.

That includes the open-plan kitchen and scullery which features peacock blue/green finger tiles in the splashback and above the cupboards, as well as on the adjacent scullery wall.

“But we painted the tongue-and-groove cabinetry in black on one side and white on the other. That contrasts well with the green to provide a crisp finish.”

When it came to the flooring, Ford opted for light solid oak planks which add to the sense of light.

Supplied Because the family bathroom is quite small, the plan was to keep it light and airy to enhance the room’s proportions.

The colour green makes more appearances in the once dark and cramped living space. A feature wallhas been painted in a dark green colour, under which black wall-mounted cabinets provided much-needed storage.

The ottoman, which comes from David Shaw Furniture, is covered in a dark green fabric while the generous sectional sofa stops, also from David Shaw, add a pop of brightness.

“We added the boucle swivel chair in a burnt orange shade to add contrast.”

The built-in window seat provides more storage and is a favourite spot for reading. “We had the cushions covered in outdoor fabric which is super durable because this area gets so much sun,” says Ford. “The advance in technology means that outdoor fabric can also be quite soft.”

The wooden dining table was one of the few pieces to make the cut from the previous layout. Ford sourced the sleek black dining chairs from Citta.

As the family bathroom is quite small, the key was to keep it light and airy to help enhance the room’s proportions.

“We added terrazzo-look tiles on the floor and part-way up the walls, then finished it with crisp white finger tiles.

Supplied “You can have a bit of fun with a small powder room,” Ford says.

But all bets were off when it came to the small hallway toilet. “l always say to clients that you can have a bit of fun with a small powder room, so we’ve gone for this beautiful wallpaper hand-made by Wairarapa company Paperhands. It features kākāpō and always makes guests smile.”

The expanded entrance also features Paperhands wallpaper – this time in a print featuring native plants. Ford perfectly matched the lighter shade on the wall opposite the front door, using Alto Paints.

The mustard-coloured powder-coated wire bench came from Kiwi brand Ico Traders.

Supplied The bedroom’s look is Japanese-inspired.

Ford opted for a Japanese-inspired look for the main bedroom, installing a wall-to-wall headboard which she covered in a Mokum fabric. The green glass pendant lights add a touch of whimsy while the oval-shaped beside tables were found at Radfords.

Ford also added white shutters rather than blinds throughout the house and had the exterior painted in white with contrasting black joinery.

STUFF Two facets of a couple’s lives come together in the renovation of a semi-rural Gisborne villa

Ford, who has recently launched her own homewares range, KFD Interiors, says people planning to renovate should seek advice from interior designers early in the process.

“Get an interior designer involved sooner rather than later because they can help to work towards creating a shared vision before the building starts. And make sure you have a strong, clear vision for the project so you can carry that consistently from one room to the next and into the outdoors.”