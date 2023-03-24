Rare opportunity to own iconic Oriental Parade flats, with option to convert back into stately single dwelling

This home looks like a pristine Victorian, but it's had some modern updates...

If you’ve ever been along Wellington’s Oriental Parade, chances are you’ve stopped to admire this Victorian home.

Owner Craig Walton, a property developer, says tourists often stop to take snaps of this architectural gem, with its quaint, filigree verandahs and turret. Little do they know, although the house was built some time in the late 1800s to early 1900s, the turret is a very modern addition.

“"It's very iconic," says Walton. "It's striking because it is a new, unique feature, but it does fit well with the house.”

It gives the house a “seven sistery” feel, says Walton, referring to the famous San Francisco landmark Victorian homes, as well as their Kiwi cousins back at the city end of Oriental Parade.

READ MORE:

* Landmark skinny villa on Oriental Parade sold to local family

* Oriental Bay villa gets grand renovation before sale

* Elite Street: Wellington's elite streets are all about views and proximity to the CBD

* Oriental Parade mansion described as a 'rare Wellington treasure'



The turret, and the office behind it, were added by the previous owner, who also converted what had been a sprawling student house into two, chic one-bedroom apartments, and restored some of the home’s period class.

That owner also created the second story balcony at the front – it had just been a fire escape before – and terraced the area behind the house, creating a courtyard for the upstairs flat.

The work was completed by architects Novak+Middleton, the firm responsible for the award-winning St James Church conversion. The firm also has consents in place for converting the home back into a single dwelling, work Walton and his family had intended to carry out, but are now handing to the next owner.

Walton hasn't had to do any renovations to the home since the family bought it, "Novak+Middleton are very good at what they do,” he says.

"[My wife and I] we both like character," says Walton. "So that's definitely what attracted us, then that added feature just brings out the whole character of the home.”

The redesign the Waltons had in mind would retain all the period features, but lift the house up, to give the garage more headroom, and the house greater elevation overall; and extend the house at the back.

Lowe and co/Supplied The home is on one of the most coveted streets in the capital...

“That would have just created a little bit more presence and better proportions - but you could choose to do that or not, and renovate still."

The renovations plans convert what is now two one-bedroom flats into a four-bed, three-bath home, with two receptions. He couldn’t speculate on how much the work would cost – they hadn’t progressed that far with their plans, and the building market has been changeable.

Lowe and co/Supplied With stunning views over the harbour.

Alternatively, the new owner could use the home as it is, as a home and income. Both apartments have spectacular, unimpeded views over the water to the city.

"It's a really peaceful house inside, there's a certain presence to it," says Walton. "It's just at the angle that it misses a bit of the wind. It feels really good."

Lowe and co/Supplied The home was configured into two flats in the 90s.

His daughter lived there while she was studying, but now that she has moved overseas, and Walton and his wife are spending more time at their home out of the city, the big job of converting the home is no longer a priority, so the home is on the market.

The home is to be sold by deadline, which ends on March 30. The family is seeking expressions of interest over $3,850,000. The listing is with Amy Allen for Lowe and Co.

Lowe and co/Supplied It has two kitchens – this is the ground floor kitchen – and two bathrooms.

Victorian homes on Oriental Parade are some of the most coveted properties in Wellington. According to Homes.co.nz, the so-called Seven Sisters homes, at the corner of the parade, range in estimated value from $3.69 to $3.03 million. However, a 1 bed, three bath property which had belonged to art collector and hotelier Chris Parkin, at the other end of the parade recently sold for $5.31m.

Homes.co.nz estimates 320 Oriental Parade could sell for $5.11m. The average for the area is $1.89m.

Lowe and co/Supplied There are two bedrooms, both with their own access.

Lowe and co/Supplied But the real treat is this accessible turret, with a study behind it, which is part of the second flat.