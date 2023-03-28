Gorgeous terraced villa where many Dunedin babies had their start

This terrace of villas was build for the manager - the worker's cottages are round the back.

More than a few Dunedinites owe their start in life to Sally McNeill and her character terraced home on Adam St.

The independent midwife, who has lived in Dunedin since the late 80s, moved into the home when her children had flown the nest. For the next 15 years, she would run her independent midwifery clinic from her front room.

“A lot of people know my house because they came and had their antenatal visits here,” says McNeill.

“A lot of them will tell stories about how they knew people who lived in one of these terraces, if not mine, when they were in university. So the house is known to a lot of people."

One of a row of six, the picturesque homes were originally built to house foremen and managers on the railways in the early 1900s. Nestled in the heart of what is now considered Dunedin’s heritage district, the Terrace is the city’s more demure take on the Seven Sisters villas of Wellington and San Francisco.

Supplied This classic home on Adam St is seeking a new owner.

“Behind us, there's a little rabbit warren of little cottages, which were worker's cottages. They're quite cute,” says McNeill.

When she moved in, the home was in need of a refresh, so she renovated it from top to bottom, bringing out the period features, such as the internal doors, and window seats.

"It still had the little lean-to at the back – a little verandah at one end and a laundry at the other – so we brought that into the house, and that became part of the kitchen dining area.”

The large kitchen-diner opens out to a sheltered courtyard garden, through big bi-fold doors, that give the kitchen a breezy, summery feel.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, two of which have views of the harbour, while one also has a quaint little balcony. Downstairs there are two receptions rooms, one of which is where McNeill has held her antenatal clinics.

Throughout, the home’s age has been celebrated and preserved, with natural timber picture and dado rails, natural timber doors and tongue-and-groove wainscotting in the hallways.

Supplied The home is cosy and welcoming. This downstairs reception has been used as a midwife clinic for the past 15 years.

The bathroom has a classic clawfoot tub as well as a separate shower.

"It's a very easy house to live in," says McNeill. "They're generous houses, they accommodate people well, and when all the people leave, and it's just you, they sort of sigh and settle down and wrap themselves around you. They're lovely houses. I'm not quite ready to leave it, really."

But leave she must, as McNeill has plans to moving into another vintage property she is renovating, “up on the bridge”, that will be her forever home.

Supplied The home has three double bedrooms.

"I don't ever want to go into a retirement home, so I'm doing one up, which is smaller and will do until I leave this earthly coil."

McNeill, 72, will retire sometime this year – “I’m not ready to let that go either” – and is looking forward to spending time with two of her children and their children who’ve moved back to Dunedin.

In the meantime, she’s looking for a new owner for 8 Adam Street, and hopes it will be someone who appreciates the privilege of owning a historic, character home.

Supplied One of the rooms has a tiny balconette under the eaves.

"I'm proud to be part of its story and for its story to be part of mine," she says. "I hope it goes to someone who loves it as much as I do. And I'm pleased to say that I'm leaving it in better shape than what I found it in and that’s what we should all do with our houses.”

Adam St is within walking distance of the Octagon and also Robin Hood’s Park and the town belt.

McNeill is seeking offers over $700,000. Homes.co.nz estimates the home to be worth about $740,000. The average for Dunedin is about $665,000. The home is to be sold by deadline sale, which closes on April 12. The listing is with Alice Munro for Bayleys.

Supplied The sunny kitchen diner is almost a third reception room.