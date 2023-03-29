Small but mighty, this Kingsland home with a garden could be yours for under $1m

This cottage in central Auckland is like something from a story book, but inside it's a comfortable one bed home.

This small – not tiny – one-bed home in Kingsland could be yours for about the same price as an apartment.

Apartments in central Auckland come in all shapes, sizes and prices, but few come with a 239m² section covered in tropical planting, and no levies or bodycorp fees. However, this cottage in Kingsland, which is about the same size as the average one-bed apartment, does.

"It's super, super cute cottage, very charming," says real estate agent Jo Pickering, of Ray White. "You look at it from the front, and it looks like a tiny little gingerbread cottage sort of thing, like something you'd find in a nursery rhyme or story."

Built in the late 1990s, long before the tiny house trend took off in Aotearoa New Zealand, the cottage might give the impression of being one.

According to Arch Pro, however, Tiny House refers to structures that are 37m² or less.

cityrealty/Supplied This storybook cottage in Kingsland is looking for a new owner.

This home has a 51m² footprint, similar to many apartments. But, there’s added square footage in the full-height mezzanine bedroom above the kitchen, which makes the footage of this home almost twice the size of the average tiny house at 65m².

"In the bedroom, you can have a double bed, side tables, a wardrobe, and there's still a good walk-around area. They've staged it with a desk there as well,” Pickering says.

This little home has had a spruce-up since it was last on the market in 2020. The paint has been refreshed inside and out, with a splash of inviting colour on the front door. We wrote about the home when it was up for sale in 2020, and looked very different.

The owners once owned the villa next door – the two properties were on the same title – but they sold the larger home a couple of years ago and subdivided this home and its section to keep as an investment.

The current owners have plans already drawn up for a small extension to the rear of the property, to give the home a larger living area.

cityrealty/Supplied The home is small, but not tiny.

That would still leave plenty of room on the 239m² section for a garden and sitting area outside. The outdoors is a classic Auckland subtropical garden, with palms, monstera and banana trees shading a small courtyard.

Inside there’s an open-plan living/kitchen/diner, that is compact – you might have difficulty finding a spot to hang your big-screen TV. But it doesn’t feel cramped, because the gable gives the living area a double-height ceiling.

“For a young, professional couple that just wants to get on the market, why would you look at an apartment when you could have something like this?,” Pickering says. “If I didn't have my three children, I'd make my husband buy it.”

cityrealty/Supplied The bedroom is gabled, but has a full-height stud.

The Northwestern Cycleway is located at the end of the street, making it a 15-minute bike ride to central Auckland. Also nearby are Ponsonby, Kingsland Village and Eden Park.

The cottage is also zoned for Newton Central School, Kowhai Intermediate, Auckland Girls Grammar, Mt Albert Grammar and Western Springs College.

cityrealty/Supplied The French doors open onto a lush gravel courtyard.

The property is for sale by auction on April 12, 2023. Homes.co.nz estimates the home to be worth about $1.06m, and the average for the area is $1.24m. Pickering describes the property’s CV of $1.24m as “ridiculously high", however, and says the vendor is motivated to sell and "realistic about the current market”.

There are currently 17 homes in Kingsland, considered one of the city’s hippest suburbs, on TradeMe. These include several character homes and apartments. One one-bed 51m² apartment nearby is on the market for asking price $579,000, however it has no section and is near the motorway.