Historic villa in the heart of Wellington's best-connected suburb seeks new owner

On the market for the first time in a decade, this stunning villa has been returned to it's Victorian glory.

When the owners of 25 Brougham St, in Wellington’s Mt Victoria suburb, first saw the house, it was in a “halfway” state. That was 12 years ago, when the couple – who asked not to be named for professional reasons – returned to the country after a posting in Europe to take up new roles, in medicine and consultancy.

The couple bought the home from a developer who "was half finished” converting the home from flats back into a single dwelling. The couple then did "a truckload of additional work" to bring it up to the high spec finish it has today.

"What really attracted me to the house was high ceilings, character, and amazing details on the ceiling, the glass windows, and stunning staircase. I really enjoy woodworking, and [looking at] the bannisters, I know how tricky it is to get a good curved stair rail made.

"We love the history of it, going back into the 1900s and really love the look, the feel and the bones of it."

READ MORE:

* An 8.6-square-metre home is the perfect fit for this Auckland couple

* At My Place: blogger Kate Hall

* Pimp your garage and it may even become a real showpiece



They put in double glazing and felt liners for draft protection, and insulation in the walls and a biofuel burner in the fireplace which instantly heats the room as it doesn’t need a flue. But the “most massive job” was under the house.

Lowe and Co/Supplied 25 Brougham Street, Mt Victoria, is on the market for the first time in over a decade as a completely refurbished single dwelling.

"When we bought it, there were four individual tiny little garages in the front, and they were sort of designed for the old, smaller, model-T cars. They were quite tiny."

They dug under the house and enlarged the garage space, reinforcing the pilings and floor for the house above. The result was two larger garage spaces, a workroom, and internal access from the garage.

Lowe and Co/Supplied The entrance way is designed to set the tone of the home, with its curved stairwell and decorative mouldings.

The couple had come back from Europe with a three-week-old baby and didn’t fancy having to take the baby up to the house via the street. “We just tunnelled underneath the house, which was a massive undertaking."

The extra reinforced space meant they could also have a wine cellar, which the owner designed himself, so the bottles could be placed with the label showing.

Lowe and Co/Supplied The handmade wine cellar.

"That seemed like a brilliant idea until the Kaikōura earthquake came along. Last thing you wanted was bottles rolling off, so I ended up hand cutting something like 280-odd little dividers that allow me to actually slot in the front of the rail to stop any bottle from popping out even if there's a strong rattle and shake."

The handmade shelves worked a treat, and he’s never lost a bottle in a quake.

Lowe and Co/Supplied The home is a classic double fronted villa, with lead lights and stained glass.

Built in 1899 by Penty and Forde, an image of the home towering over its neighbours from 1910 is in the Alexander Turnbull Library.

It has been home to a jeweller, a prominent freemason, and in the 40s, a restaurateur. In the 70s, like many of the villas in the area, it was converted into flats – the then owners lived in one of the flats until the late 80s.

Lowe and Co/Supplied The kitchen and breakfast nook is connected to the dining room.

According to the listing, the conversion, which included the modernisation of many of the windows, changed the look of the home radically.

In the early 2000s, the developer converted the home back to a single dwelling and replaced the 70s windows with period appropriate ones.

Lowe and Co/Supplied There are three reception rooms, including a media room.

"She was actually trying to be respectful, and rather than replacing old windows by banging in new ones salvaged old windows from, I think, a chest hospital (for infectious diseases) in Wellington."

Now the home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms on the upper floor – two with en suites. On the lower floor, there is a large kitchen/dining room that opens onto a deck over the garage. There are two living rooms and a media room, which all open onto decking at the rear of the house, bringing the number of reception rooms to five.

The garage space is divided into two separate rooms, with a workshop at the rear of one garage.

Lowe and Co/Supplied The stairs lead up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms on the floor above.

The owners put “a fair bit of work” into the home’s gardens at the rear of the house, including putting in a sheltered veggie garden.

“So believe it or not, but we can actually grow really good tomatoes in windy Wellington. There's a small lime tree and a lemon tree, as well, which is great for gin and tonic if you're that way inclined.

“It's really nice to actually have a compost bin and a big garden to grow your own produce during the summer months."

Lowe and Co/Supplied The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a small balcony.

Now the family is moving overseas to be closer to ageing relatives, so have put the home on the market. They are selling by tender, which closes on April 21. They are seeking buyer enquiries over $4.75 million for the 339 m² property.

"We've really enjoyed Mt Vic. It appeals to anybody who likes to just saunter on down to great bars and restaurants or the theatre along Courtenay Place,” says the owner.

Lowe and Co/Supplied The bathrooms reflect a modern take on period style.

“We've really enjoyed raising our child here, because you’ve got all the playgrounds and an easy walk down to Oriental Parade or the beach, at Waitangi Park. And if it's a rainy day we used to take him into Te Papa.

"We'll definitely miss it. We have very fond memories. Our toddler, on a sunny day helping him stand on the ledge by the stained-glass window, looking at the different colours and explaining the colours to him - just very happy memories really."

The home is listed with Michael Jones for Lowe and Co realty.

Lowe and Co/Supplied The family uses one of the bedrooms as an office.