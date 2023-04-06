Hot 70s style: Five 'late Mid-century' houses we love on the market

70s style is all the rage right now, and that goes for architecture too.

Real estate agents may call it late Mid-century design, but if you love 70s style you'll know it has a flavour and look all its own.

Functional, minimalist, angular: 70s architecture used formerly industrial materials like concrete and plaster, plywood and plate glass, to create new, functional domestic spaces. The Scandinavian, Japanese influence seen in 50s and 60s styling was still there in open plan, multi-use rooms, but so was a kind of sci-fi influenced, blunt-edged futurism that avoided decorative flourishes.

Here in New Zealand, we were also tussling with our colonial past, inventing the neo-colonial style, like Roger Walker's Wood House and the Village Homes project, and building stunning brutalist commercial buildings, like the Avalon TV studios tower in Lower Hutt, which is now being converted into apartments.

Now the 70s are back and they’re hipper than ever. Here are five of our favourite 70s homes on the market:

The 70s farm house in Tauranga

eves_mt/Supplied Long, low and connected to the environment, this is peak 70s design.

Ranch style homes first became popular in the 60s, but reached a design zenith in the 70s – and this place in Ohopi, Tauranga, shows you precisely why.

With its long, low, chic lines, the home hugs into the landscape, which almost every room is connected to via stunning views over rolling farm land. The reception rooms are spacious, open-plan and multi-use, encouraging shared time.

eves_mt/Supplied The home has been sensitively refurbished to make the most of the style of the home and the space.

Sensitively, updated with a focus on raw materials, like the polished concrete floors and plywood ceiling, this four-bed home, sitting on just over a hectare of land, is on the market for $1,650,000, through Eves.

The A+ A-frame

A-frame homes have been around forever – they’re one of the original building styles – but they had a bit of a popularity resurgence in the 70s and 80s in Aotearoa New Zealand.

This little mock-tudor chalet in Ohakune was built in 1982, but the owners have decorated in classic mid-century style, with Orla Kiely-style print blinds, geometric rugs, and formica-topped dining table – there’s even a fondue set in the kitchen. So 70s.

Ruapehu Bayleys/Supplied The owners have embraced the “late mid-century” vibes with this decor.

The home has two bedrooms, but is probably best suited as a holiday home for ski fans rather than a primary dwelling. Still, it’s cute as a button. It’s on the market for $375,000 through Bayleys.

Dome-estic bliss

realproperty/Supplied The 70s were about rule-breaking and re-making, and this house is an example of that.

The 70s was a period of architectural innovation with architects like Sir Ian Athfield and Roger Walker throwing out the rule books and letting their architectural imaginations run wild.

This one of a kind home in Kerikeri is a prime example of free-range building, 70s style. A series of interconnected adobe domes, it’s like something from a sci-fi movie, all organic curves, built-in furniture, alcoves and archways.

realproperty/Supplied The space-age interior needs some TLC, but what a project it would make.

The home is about 50-years-old and in need of some serious TLC, but what a weird and wonderful project that would be. This four bed home has an RV of $530,000 and is for sale by negotiation through Real.

Arches, honey-coloured glass, and brown brick

PBTokoroa/Supplied Mock-Hacienda style building was a thing in the 70s. This place is still cute.

When I think of 70s homes in Aotearoa New Zealand, I think of these three architectural staples, and this family home in Tokoroa has all of them, as well as “hacienda” style design, exposed beams and a covered courtyard. The best thing about this property is the curvy brown brick entrance and stable-style doors.

PBTokoroa/Supplied Arches and brown brick – the 70s lives.

This four bedroom home on a 792m² section is on the market for $589,000 through Property Brokers.

Gull-wing glory

Bayleys Wanganu/Supplied Look at that roofline.

It doesn’t get much more 70s than a gullwing Lockwood-style home with a carport. This home was built for caftans, and cocktail parties. It even has a sunken living room.

Other 70s hits include honey-coloured textured glass, plywood sliding wardrobes, and some of our faves: exposed beams.

Bayleys Wanganu/Supplied The beams, the sunken living room, the textured glass. It’s peak 70s.

Only a short walk from Whanganui’s reservoir, this family home with three beds and an orange tree that’s bursting with fruit in the backyard is on the market for enquiries over $640,000 through Bayleys.

Bonus beauty

bayleys_mount/Supplied *0s style had curves in all the right places.

We went gaga for Mid-century design, and now we’re swooning for 70s panache, are the 80s next?

If so, you couldn’t get more 80s than this lush apartment overlooking the water in Tauranga. Floor-to-ceilings windows, lots of sleek curves and that view. You could live out your Gloss dreams in a place like this.

bayleys_mount/Supplied All this “Gloss” and a view too.

“The Matriarch” is being sold at auction on April 19. The listing is with Bayleys.