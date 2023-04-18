Are Blenheim's 'brutal', 'unattractive' duplexes really New Zealand's ugliest homes?

Architecture renderings of a duplex on Buick St, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, that has been described as “brutal and “unattractive”.

OPINION: Kiwi architecture icon Roger Walker once said: "A city is a library of buildings. All sizes and styles. This produces a rich built environment. By 'personalising' buildings, surprise and joy can arise.”

While a proposed Blenheim duplex that’s been described as “brutal”, “unattractive” and “basic” was probably quite the surprise for neighbours, I’m not sure any joy has arisen. Adding to the city’s rich architectural library was probably not what they had in mind when they designed these homes.

From the look of the artist’s impressions, the twin four-bedroom properties, with bedrooms above and living spaces below, are squat and square, and yes, ugly.

But I find it hard to condemn these places on looks alone. One generation’s eyesore is another’s sought-after delight, after all.

Funnily enough, Walker knows a thing or two about that.

supplied Park Mews by Roger Walker, was built in 1973, to look like a picturesque village,

When his most famous apartment block Park Mews was built in 1973, the Nimbys of well-heeled Hataitai in Wellington just about keeled over. It was considered an eyesore that didn’t match the character of the neighbourhood and stood out like a handful of sore thumbs.

Nearly 50 years later, however, it’s a jewel in the capital’s architectural crown, awarded the NZIA award for enduring architecture in 2017.

Not that I’m comparing Blenheim’s oversized Lego houses to the magical fantasy village that is Park Mews. It’s just that we don’t know what buildings future generations will cherish or why.

Sure, it’s a weird move to build massive four-bed homes when smaller, more efficient homes are popular, and Kiwi families are statistically speaking, shrinking anyway.

But in 2090, when we’re all jammed into two-bed townhouses with no parking and a 1m² courtyard for the rubbish bins by way of a “garden” – when the quarter acre dream has become the quarter acre legend of yore – who’s to say that a solid, four-bedroom home in walking distance of the nearest town won’t be the equivalent of a Mt Victoria villa?

The “brutal” description leapt out at me.

Rightmove/Supplied Who wouldn't want an apartment in Brutalist Mountjoy House now? It was not so popular when it was built.

Brutalism, an architectural style with its roots in modernism, faced a lot of the same criticism back in the day – including being accused of using basic building materials, like concrete.

Now, however, the style is a favourite of hardcore architecture fans, who respond to the futuristic, functional, industrial feel of the buildings. Check out the stunning Mountjoy House or space aged Alexandra and Ainsworth Estate in Camden in London, for example.

Closer to home, the 80-odd apartments offered in the conversion of Wellington’s foremost Brutalist building, Avalon TV studios, are all sold out. I’m willing to bet a few of those new owners are Brutalism fans.

Again, I’m not comparing the Blenheim Two to Brutalism: It’s just to say that you can’t underestimate how despised Brutalism once was, and look at it now.

Aotearoa New Zealand definitely has its fair share of ugly residential buildings that deserve calling out. Some of them are comically bad, like the Flintstones house in Mt Roskill, some are just bland and dull, and some are worse because the designer has tried to disguise how bland they really are. Just look at these faux-colonial maisonettes. Those shutters make me irrationally angry.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Will we ever be free from faux shutters?

But when we’re still trying to find our way out of a housing crisis, should the question really be, ‘Do I like the look of it?’, or should it be, ‘Are they fit for purpose?’

Are they sustainably built, to the healthy home standards? Are they well insulated, and dry? Are they close enough to amenities for walking or cycling? Will the buyer be getting a good deal? That’s what I want to know, and that’s what I want councils to be worrying about. Not whether they suit some nebulous idea of “the character of the neighbourhood”.

In an ideal world, we’d all live in architecturally designed, clean, green dream homes, like this stunning duplex in Wellington, or aesthetically pleasing replicas, like the quaint Georgian-inspired terraces being built in Christchurch.

Harcourts/Supplied Developer Luke Pierson's stylish duplex makes the most of a tricky site in Wellington. It's the duplex ideal, but not all buildings can be this good.

But we live in the real world, where capitalism means developers need to build homes that are fit for purpose, and they need to do it quickly.

That might mean adding the odd comic book, rather than the next great New Zealand novel, to the city’s architectural library. Here’s hoping it’s readable, even if it is a little lightweight.