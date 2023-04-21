It's 'not all rainbows and sunshine' in this co-housing village, but residents are doing their bit to change the world

This co-housing project on the Kapiti Coast already has more than 20 eco-built homes with another eight on the way.

Tucked into the hills above Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast, between the Nikau and Maungakotukutuku valleys, is a long green gully that’s home to a unique co-housing community.

Built around one of the country’s oldest Yoga Studios, founded in Wellington the early 70s by Eric Doornekamp and moved to Kāpiti in 1985, The Lotus Eco-community is built on principles of community, revitalisation, and restoration of the environment.

It was precisely the kind of “intentional community” president and Lotus chairperson Jonny Brooks had been searching for when she came across it: a community, ”committed to working together on environmental issues”, but also, “reaching out to the wider community”.

"It was shared values that I was interested in,” says Brooks, whose day job is as an information and education lead for building research organisation Branz. “Like-minded people wanting to live differently, share things with each other, and do something good."

She lives in one of 25 single level homes, dotted through the stands of kānuka planted by Doornekamp almost 40 years ago, that make up phase one of the eco-villiage.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The village sits in a gully that was once a bald slash of farmland, and is now a verdant green oasis in the middle of suburbia. Homes at the top of the gully have a view of the ocean and motu Kāpiti.

“We didn’t crane the houses in,” says project director Simon Wallace, as we walk up the gentle incline to the top of the gully. “That would have meant damaging the bush.”

Instead they used “precision incision” to cut into the bush and clear just enough space to place the houses which were built off-site in New Plymouth. Homes built as recently as 2019 look bedded into the landscape, sometimes with mature trees right by the front door.

Simple in their design, the buildings make the most of the gully’s micro-climate. Some are raised up to meet the contour of the land, others are wrapped in trees, but all are angled to make the most of the sun for heating and the breeze for cooling.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Jonny Brooks was searching for a place that reflected her values and principles when she found Lotus.

Clad in organically treated timber, the homes are fully insulated, with rain sensing skylights that act as a kind of electricity-free air conditioner. The windows have Low-E Glass, and every carport is equipped with an EV charging point.

Run off from farmland above the gully is channelled from a stony catchment into pipes that run under the road to a pond, where it’s used for irrigation. It’s meant they can regenerate the creek that runs the length of the gully, which connects to the Wharemauku stream.

Eventually, it will also help regenerate a small wetland area in the heart of the village that’s been designed in consultation with local iwi through the resource consent process.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Resident and school administrator Cat Hendra with son Finn in front of one of the homes at the Lotus Eco-Village in Paraparaumu.

Long-term, the plan is for the village to become part of a green corridor connecting Paraparaumu to the Nikau Valley, says resident and keen gardener Cat Hendra, who helped oversee the design of the landscape for council at the start of the project.

The village is set up to encourage bumping into one another. Mail comes to a central hub in the community house, rubbish is collected at the front gates. Even the electricity bills are communal.

"We’ll have pathways that crossover and lead to the big apple tree that has a swing in it, so the children automatically meet,” says Hendra. “If someone is driving children to school, they'll collect four or five of them on the way, so there's one vehicle doing the trip; a lot of crossing paths, forging relationships, and connections and caring about each other."

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Just enough space was cleared for the homes, so that as little of the bush was disturbed as possible, which means the homes look bedded into the landscape.

All the land between and around the homes, even the grass verges, are communal and useful.

“The plan in the future is to plant herbs in there,” Hendra says, pointing out a strip of grass that runs along the main driveway. “People won’t need to grow their own herbs, they can just go and grab a handful of rosemary, or basil.”

There are little vege plots dotted around – Hendra has a large vege garden near her cottage – but a full communal vege garden, complete with fruit trees, is planned for open land near the entrance in the future. A village green is also planned for the space behind a row of eight new, two-storey, three-bed homes being built near the entrance to the village.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Eight new eco-homes are being added to the village. It’s hoped they’ll draw more like-minded families to the project. Proceeds from the sale will go back into the community, and help cover the costs of extensive infrastructure work.

“People want a bit of grass to kick a ball around on,” says Hendra.

Walking through the lush green property, it feels like a village within a village. Just outside the gates is a very ordinary suburban street: Inside the village all is quiet, except for an abundance of tūī, piwakawaka and bellbirds. It feels peaceful, content, even a little sleepy.

Built around the Lotus Yoga Centre, the village is infused with "their whole approach and attitude", says Brooks. "Their activities have such a positive energy, so this place has got a lot of their positive energy too."

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Lotus Eco-Village project manager, Simon Wallace, who has had a life-long association with the gully and the Yoga centre.

It's not always rainbows and sunshine living this lifestyle, says Hendra.

"There's quite a big transition when people first move in here, some people do it quite quickly, others take a longer time. But one of our guiding principles is about being sympathetic to that. Part of that process is realising that you're not going to be best friends with everybody, but you can be civil, and you can be respectful, and you can work together on like-minded things."

An individual can do sustainable. They can compost, recycle, and “make sure their toilet paper isn't wrapped in plastic, but when you've got a collective group of people working towards something, it actually becomes regenerative”.

Brooks, who used to work in non-government organisations and charities, with organisations like the World Trade Organisation and the World Bank, agrees.

“We were trying to change the world, and we got nowhere.

“You have to start small, and you have to start local. For me, working with a group of other people means that we can have an impact in our own community, and maybe beyond our community. As an individual, you can't really do that."

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The homes are built to sustainability principles and make the most of the site, using the sun and breezes to heat and cool the homes.

For Wallace, who grew up visiting the Yoga centre with his older brother in the 80s and 90s, intentional living is about having an awareness that you're part of a community, “working as a group, having common goals and focus”.

“You're not living on a street where you don't even know your neighbours’ names,” he says.

“It takes away any feelings of loneliness. You know that there are people around you can talk to. You walk out onto the road and it takes 10 minutes to get to the end of the street, because people are stopping to say ‘how are you doing? What's happening?’."

The eight new homes being built at Lotus are for sale off plan now. The three-bedroom architecturally designed 142m² eco-homes are on the market for $1.15 million. Proceeds from the sales go back into the Lotus community to cover costs of the infrastructure put in place to make the village possible.

They are listed with Steph Bradley for Village Real Estate.