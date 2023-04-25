People who need modified public housing have to wait three-months longer than non-disabled, MSD data reveals

Kāinga Ora is aiming for at least 15% of its new builds to meet full universal design standards

If you're disabled and looking for accessible public housing, you will wait 90 days more compared to non-disabled people.

The average wait time for public housing is 344 days, according to data released under the Official Information Act (OIA) by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), which manage the Public Housing register.

However, the average wait time for people who have requested a modified house is 434 days.

MSD does not record the nature of the housing that a client has entered, but the modifications on the property could be anything from bathroom rails, an electric lift or a smoke alarm suitable for someone who is Deaf.

Allyson Hamblett, who is disabled and has lived in a Kāinga Ora home for 18 years, said the wait times for people requiring accessible homes was “far too long”.

In January, Hamblett received a letter from Kāinga Ora about “possible changes” in her area, although the housing agency said no decisions have been made yet.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Allyson Hamblett, who has lived in a Kāinga Ora home for 18 years, said the waiting times for a modified home were“far too long”.

If she was to be rehomed, she would be concerned about it meeting her accessibility requirements.

She said it took six months for Kāinga Ora to modify her home with a wet area shower and have handrails installed in the bathroom and to the entrances of the home.

“I dread going through the same process if I am offered a new place that doesn't have an accessible bathroom.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Allyson Hamblett has cerebral palsy and may soon have to move out of her modified unit in Ponsonby after it was announced that the land may be redeveloped.

She said Kāinga Ora were trying to build lots of new buildings, but “not thinking about the types of people who live in them”.

“I feel like access is considered a joke because it's not taken seriously,” she said. “The system is not listening or not understanding the issue of access.”

Kāinga Ora’s Accessibility Policy states it will "begin achieving having at least 15 percent of our new builds (financial year) meeting our universal design standards" for Aug 2021 – Jul 2022 period.

Yet, as at December 2022, only 9% of Kāinga Ora new builds meet full universal design (UD) standards, where the policy applies.

The total number of Kāinga Ora modified properties is 7975 as at 31 March 2023, according to data released by Kāinga Ora under the OIA; this figure includes state housing, Community Group Housing, Transitional Housing and Community.

Auckland has the largest number of modified properties with 2601. Whereas Huruhui District and Selwyn District have the lowest number with only one modified property in each territorial local authority.

In the same Kāinga Ora OIA, Nick Maling, Kainga Ora’s general manager of national services, said the agency was increasing the number of homes with accessible features and those which meet full universal design (UD) standards.

“Designing, consenting, contracting and building UD homes takes time, particularly at scale and when building larger complexes.”

Regarding housing modification data, he said Kāinga Ora was setting up a process to get more precise information on individual properties to determine its features.

Minister for Housing Megan Woods acknowledged that disabled people were impacted by inaccessible housing, but says the Government is working towards the target of 15% for universally designed public housing new builds.

”Currently 13 percent of the eligible homes Kāinga Ora has built since July 2022 are fully universally designed,” she said.

“I appreciate that waiting for fully accessible homes for those that need them is frustrating, but I also know that we have been moving further and faster on this important housing issue.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Priyanca Radhakrishnan is the Minister for Disability Issues.

Whaikaha’s deputy chief executive for policy, strategy and partnerships Ben O’Meara acknowledged there was a shortage of accessible housing in New Zealand’s housing stock and that longer wait times for those who have requested a modified house were consistent with the wider picture.

He said disabled people experience “significant and specific difficulties, especially relating to accessibility”.

Whaikaha’s role was to support the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to improve accessibility across the New Zealand Housing System, O’Meara said.

Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan said Whaikaha has been working to “influence change to ensure government policies and services were better able to meet the needs of disabled people”.

Radhakrishnan did not address questions put to her about the longer wait times for those needing modified public housing, or questions about Kāinga Ora only delivering 9% full UD new builds despite its accessibility policy’s aims of 15%.