The parts of Auckland that offer space, peace and access to the CBD, without the hefty price tags

There’s something about life in the big city that can’t be beaten – the nightlife, the restaurants, the buzz and hum of more than 1 million people doing their thing.

When it comes to buying in Auckland however, even in a buyers’ market, it’s tough. The median house price in Grey Lynn, according to homes.co.nz, is $1.75 million. In Ponsonby, the median estimate is an eye-watering $2.35m.

However, there is a way to have a little of that Auckland cake and eat it – but you’ll need to accept a commute.

Satellite towns around the Auckland fringes, such as Kumeū (about 40 minutes from Auckland CBD in rush hour), Pukekohe (about 50 to 60 minutes) and Warkworth (about an hour and a half) offer buyers everything you could want from a city suburb, with the added bonus of a more affordable housing market.

"People will talk about the traffic a lot, but Kumeū literally is 20 minutes from Point Chev outside rush hour," says real estate agent Sarah Bickerstaffe, of Ray White, who has been selling homes in the area since 2007.

Sandy Austin/Supplied The Kumeū area is best known for boutique and big brand vineyards.

Kumeū district, which includes the towns Kumeū, Huapai and Waimauku, has faced growth pressures like a lot of the countryside around Auckland. It’s no longer lifestyle blocks and farmers’ markets, but Bickerstaffe says bigger sections tend to be 600 to about 800m², "so still quite a big section compared to living in Grey Lynn".

"There is also a variety of terraced houses, townhouses on the smaller side, with, say 400m² sections. So it's not all lifestyle blocks, but it's affordable compared to Auckland."

She has a 3-bedroom home on the market at the moment in Reserva Cres, Kumeū with two bathrooms and a 348m² section, for $995,000, about $400,000 below the median for the area, according to homes.co.nz, and about $800,000 below the median in Grey Lynn.

In terms of lifestyle, Kumeū district is one of the one of the oldest wine regions in Aotearoa New Zealand, known for chardonnay and sauvignon blanc – a bonus for wine-lovers and foodies worried they might miss out on city restaurants.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Muriwai beach was hit hard by the cyclone, but locals hope it will be reopened to the public soon.

If you need to work outside of vineyard life, it’s a short drive to the west coast of the region, or the woods, north of Kumeū. Although Muriwai is not yet open to non-residents since the cyclone in February, Bethells Beach is a short drive away. There are mountain biking tracks in nearby Riverhead forest, as well as trail walking.

"A lot of people that live out here have horses,” says Bickerstaffe. “There's great riding in Wood Hill forest, and on the beach."

It was hit hard during the recent cyclone, but the community has rallied round, and it’s slowly pulling itself back onto its feet.

North of Auckland, a Warkworth agent has his “fingers and toes crossed” for the coming motorway that will speed up connection with Auckland CBD, and turn the town from up-and-coming to “arrived”.

Supplied The new motorway will be bringing residents home to Warkworth faster.

"The Matakana link road is all due to open in June now,” says Anthony Shaw, of Bayley's Warkworth."That's only about a month and a half away really. It's going to make life a lot easier for travel."

He expects the extension will cut at least 10 minutes travel time into the city and the better road should be a huge bonus that will "keep Warkworth within reach".

In terms of building, the town is booming too. The Warkworth Ridge subdivision, at the northern end of the township, has more than 650 new sections on its 55 hectares. About 400 of the new homes have already sold, and once full is expected to bring about 2000 more people to the township.

Designed to maintain as much green space as possible around the homes, sections are priced from about $375,000 upwards.

Warworth Ridge/Supplied An artist’s rendering of the new subdivision at Warkworth, Warkworth Ridge, designed to maximise green space around the new homes.

"You're not going to get massive sites for that, but still compared to the North Shore of Auckland, where you wouldn't buy anything for $375,000 or $400,000, it's a foot in the door, whether you're a first time buyer or a builder or SPEC builder."

Close to forests, Snells beach and Sandspit, Shaw emigrated here from South Africa about 13 years ago and hasn’t considered moving since.

"It just takes you minutes to get around, you've got the all the new shops coming in, the sports facilities, you've got Omaha, you've got Matakana, Goat Island, the cinemas, the markets, golf, surfing - everything is only literally a 10 to 15 minute drive in any direction."

Pamela Wade Set in rolling, green countryside, Brick Bay is lovely from every angle.

There’s also the “world famous in New Zealand” Brick Bay sculpture trail, which is worth a visit, even if you don’t move to the area.

On the other side of Auckland, Tall Poppy real estate agent Paula Ihaka says choosing a satellite town like Pukekohe or Pōkeno means choosing value for money.

"Whatever you can buy for 900,000 in central Auckland, it would be much bigger in Pukekohe. You have outdoor space. You have a better quality house. And they are just 40 minutes to Auckland. It’s really a lifestyle choice.”

As good as that sounds, Ihaka says the commute is not something to be sniffed at, and she’s had clients who regretted having to deal with that every day.

"It's something that usually they overcome, but most of the people stay because want to raise a family, they want to have children. And Pukekohe has very good schools."

Supplied A large-scale Pukekohe landholding for sale which spans 19.148ha across three freehold titles. Lots of land in the area is opening up for development.

She says 70% of people buying the new developments in Pukekohe are moving to the area from outside Auckland.

"It's a country town, but it has everything that you need. It has restaurants, cafes, The Warehouse, Pak n Save, three Countdowns. There is a big Medical Centre and a maternity hospital."

For emergencies, however, you'll still need to travel to Middlemore Hospital, which is half an hour by ambulance.

“Waiuku is even cheaper, but it’s another 20 minutes away.”, says Ihaka, who says first time buyers should keep an eye on the town.

Like Pōkeno before it, it’s booming with new developments. New houses are going for around $800,000. It also comes with a relaxed, beachy lifestyle.

ATEED/Supplied Karioitahi Beach, Waiuku, one of the many reasons this little town is up-and coming.

“The sections are a bit smaller, but cheaper than Pukekohe,” Ihaka says.

"There's Sandspit beach, Karioitahi beach, people go with their trucks and horses. It's a beautiful place, a little secret that a lot of people don't know."