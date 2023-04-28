Rare chance to own a double boatshed at one of Wellington region's most beloved beaches

These cute boat sheds are looking for a new owner.

Ever wanted a holiday spot with a clear view of the sun set, and the sea on your doorstep? A home from home where you can spend the summer playing at one of Wellington region's best-loved swimming spots?

That's the dream owner Mike Cornell had when he purchased S7 and S8, a pair of boat sheds at South Beach Access Rd, Titahi Bay, Porirua, about a decade ago.

There have been boat and changing sheds at Titahi Bay since the early 1900s, but it’s thought the sheds at the southern end of the bay, where these ones are, were built some time in the 1950s. They have certainly, “seen a lot of families over the years”, Cornell says.

"We wanted a holiday bach that was close to home. You can get there in 20 minutes from any part of Wellington pretty much.”

READ MORE:

* A historic picture-postcard boat shed in Wellington sells for $350,000

* A historic and picture-postcard Wellington boat shed is for sale

* Rare plant species introduced to Titahi Bay shoreline



Cornell, a builder by trade, set about turning the two sheds into one holiday shelter. On one side is a living/sitting area, the other is a bedroom.

Bayleys/Supplied The sheds were originally separate, but were opened up into one space.

They’re some of the only north-facing boat sheds near Wellington, he says.

“If you look at Evans Bay, they get the morning sun, but nothing in the afternoon. Also, at ours, the tide might come up to the sheds but not often into the sheds."

Cornell and his family enjoyed lots of long sunny days at the beach using the sheds as a base, and he also used them as an office for a while. There is a “nice community” at the sheds, and in the bay, he says.

Bayleys/Supplied The sheds have an incredible view of the water.

While one side of the sheds is bedroom, it is not permitted to stay overnight in the sheds or use them as a residence.

While Wellington Regional Council does sometimes permit boat sheds to be used as permanent residences, these sheds are not on mains sewerage, so don’t meet the criteria.

There is an annual licence fee of $2,338 for the property. This fee includes access to the South Beach by car via an electronic gate. According to the listing, the licence is “exclusively for storing watercraft and ancillary equipment”.

Bayleys/Supplied It’s thought the sheds were built in the 50s, when the style and building materials were standardised by council.

The sheds are on mains power, but the family uses an eco-toilet in the evenings, which must be emptied like a camper van’s toilet. There are also nearby public toilets for use during the day.

The council has more information about owning and using a boat shed in the region on their website.

Now his children are grown up, Cornell finds they don’t spend as much time at the beach as they used to, so he and his wife have decided to put the sheds on the market. Boat sheds at Titahi Bay rarely come up for sale.

Bayleys/Supplied The sheds rarely come on the market and are snapped up when they do.

"We just thought it might be time for someone else to enjoy that family bach lifestyle,” says Cornell.

"I think (the ideal buyer) is somebody that wants to go have a good time at the beach with the grandkids. All my grandkids - I've got 15 of them - call it Pop's beach: They think I own the beach."

The family is seeking $199,000 for the sheds. The listing is with Madi Cowan and Mitch Agnew for Bayley’s.

Bayleys/Supplied The kitchen is fully functional, with a little bathroom space behind.

Since the sheds so rarely come on the market, it’s hard to estimate their value. However the last time a pair of linked sheds at the other end of the bay came on the market in 2020, the owners were seeking offers around $130,000.

Evans Bay boat sheds, which are over the water, often sell for substantially more. One sold at auction in December, 2022, for $390,000. It had been sold and renovated extensively in 2019.

In 2020, two very different boat sheds came on the market in Whangārei. One was a “renovator’s dream” the other was fully furnished, in a jaunty nautical style. Both sold at separate auctions.