Inside Upper Hutt's Mid-century 'Thunderbirds' house with secret laboratory and glo-worms

When retired architect Bernard Dougherty was training as an architect in the 1970s, modernism was all the rage.

Fresh and exciting, the style offered designers an opportunity to respond to the new ways we were living in our homes; more communal and connected, centred around a combined dining and living room.

Fast-forward 50 years, and Dougherty was able to buy a piece of classic Mid-century architectural design of his own, in the lush native bush of Silverstream, in the Hutt Valley. Built by Bill Pearson, an Upper Hutt local, the home is packed with modernist design elements.

"I'm a Mid-century person myself, I'm 55,” says Dougherty. “Going through school in the 70s, a lot of our lectures were around how architecture was changing to reflect modernist principles. It was very interested in space and how spaces interact and how they can be designed to make things work better.”

The home has ”really beautifully designed spaces that just flow,” Dougherty says. “Almost without you realising it, they really make living easy.”

Ray White/Supplied 74c Heretaunga Square, the Thunderbird house.

They also made working easy, it would seem, as Dougherty says the home was designed for a scientist – possibly working at was once the Central Institute of Technology, now the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport, nearby.

Included in the design was a 10-metre-long laboratory, under the house, which is now a good-sized workshop.

ray white/Supplied The entranceway is kauri, with the square peephole motif repeated throughout.

"He [the owner] put all sorts of innovative things into the home, like a massive diesel-fired central heating system and automated security system linked to the garage doors. When my grandkids came up, they immediately said, 'It's a Thunderbird house!'”

Those Mid-century gadgets have gone now, replaced by more modern versions, but when it was built, the home was well ahead of its time.

Ray White/Supplied The Mid-century styling is everywhere.

Mid-century architects, such as Pearson, were really into the home’s flow, and having nooks and spaces adjacent to one another that interacted.

“This place has got a little library space, it's got the classic lowered floor in the lounge to create a sense of containment, and it's got a beautiful door that closes off the dining room, but can be opened right out to link in the lounge."

Ray White/Supplied You drop down into the livingroom from the entrance to the house, to make the space feel contained.

A lot of built-in furniture has remained in place, in both the living areas and bedrooms.. Dougherty thinks Pearson did "quite a bit of designing of resorts and hotels". It is believed that he had a hand in designing the Hermitage Hotel at Aoraki Mt Cook.

"Previous owners actually went and looked at some of those buildings and reckoned they could see his stamp on some of the architecture in those places.

Ray White/Supplied The living room has nooks, and snugs, as well as built in furniture.

"He did the St Pat's Silverstream chapel. That's a really beautiful building, and you can see some of his hallmarks there as well. Apparently he lived in Barton Ave, a lovely street in Heretaunga, where he lived in a house that he renovated, again with recognisable hallmarks of his design style."

Those hallmarks are all over 74c Heretaunga Square, from the hand-planed kauri panels in the entranceway, to the square hole motif of the “googie”-style mahogany screen behind the wood burner fireplace.

Ray White/Supplied The home is open plan, with great indoor-outdoor flow.

The square motive is continued in the concrete blocks at the front of the house, as well as on the original wooden garage doors, which Dougherty thinks are either cedar or Oregon pine.

"I renovated those recently, and it was just such a pleasure to work on them because they're beautiful.

"There's that lovely timber structure that holds the stairs up, and he's used square bolts, all aligned perfectly with the timber. He pulls out this square motif everywhere, even up in the hallway you get skylights and they're all squares. So you see it reflected again and again."

Ray White/Supplied The bedrooms are almost double height, thanks to a canopy light above them.

The hallway leads into the house, with bedrooms off to one side, and utility rooms and the bathroom on the other side. The bedrooms all open onto what real estate agent Renaye Huia of Ray White describes as the fern deck.

Surrounding, but now crowning the house, is a swathe of mature native bush. Originally, the house sat on several acres of bush, but the front of the property was subdivided and sold off. It still has nearly an acre of bush around it, threaded with trails. At the start of the trails, there’s a little concrete bridge over a creek and just beyond the bridge there are glow-worms in the bush.

Ray White/Supplied The deck runs the length of the house. All the bedrooms and the dining room opens onto it.

“It would really suit a family,” say Dougherty, “or people who want to work from home, because there are multiple places where you can do that.”

Reluctantly selling, as he has decided to downsize, the home is for sale by deadline, which closes at 12pm on May 25.

Ray White/Supplied The 10-metre long “workshop” was once a laboratory under the house, built for a scientist.

Huia says the home is “too unique” to put a price on, as there isn’t anything else like it on the market for comparison. “Mid-century homes like this don’t come up very often,” she says.

The three-bed, three-bath 290m² home, which sits on 3711m² land has an RV of$1.4 million. The median price for Silverstream is about $820,000.