Chris Parker exposes the 'swampy, dank, cave-like' truth about Kiwi homes

The nation’s unofficial teller of awkward truths, Chris Parker, has been telling it like it is on social media again. This time he’s tackling the darkest secret of Kiwi architecture: The wrong side of the house.

In a clip posted to TikTok and Instagram, the comedian is seen basking in the sunlight at “The Front of the House”, frolicking amid the flowers in the backyard, and traipsing along the path on “The Side of the House”, before descending into the dark, dank hollow that is “the Other Side Of The House”.

“Every house has a ‘other side of the house’,” the caption says. “A nightmarish place which often homes the bins but never sees the sun, and is always wet. A place where mysterious bricks, pots and abandoned gardening equipment go to die.

”Is this just me? I swear to god every house I’ve ever lived in has had a swampy, dank, cave like ‘other side’.”

It’s not just him, according to the replies from fans, it’s not just him. One comment, from Burnt Butter Table blogger and Maaike label founder Emilie Puller, captured the nature of The Other Side of the House perfectly: “Yes too relatable, even the cats poo on the bad side.”

Chris Parker/Instagram The other side of the house is where the bins go to die.

“It’s the 3rd drawer down of house sides,” quipped Mini_Cooper_nz.

“For New Zealand rentals this is also known as the ‘inside of the house’,” wrote Olivia Coupe.

Even here at Homed Towers there’s a wrong side of the house – it’s where the drains and the weeds live.

Possibly a hangover from Victorian Kiwi homes, where the front door was on the side of the house, requiring more space on one side than the other, it’s common in older residential urban and suburban areas to have a lesser-used side of the home.

"Typically you used to put all those rooms that are associated with services [like the bathroom, and washhouse] down the darker side of the house, because you want to make use of the sun and the light in the living areas,” says architect Craig Burt, of Wellington architectural firm Parsonson.

“It makes sense that the drains are on one side, but there's no particular reason why that area should be dark and dingy.

“A skilled architect will always consider the placement of things, what the outlook is, because that side area doesn’t need to be dingy, it could be a beautiful, landscaped space with plants that grow in that kind of environment.”

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Every home has one, don't they? Here's mine.

