Do cladding your way

This Long Bay home in Auckland by LC Designer Homes uses TMT Taiga cladding by JSC Timber coated in JSC Scumble Nightfall.

When designing the most beautiful house on the street, your choice of cladding could make you the Joneses everyone else wants to keep up with. Matched with other products like linings and insulation, cladding also keeps your home warm, dry, and healthy.

PlaceMakers category manager Laura Murdoch says cladding choice allows homeowners to express their design aesthetic.

"Cladding has the power to tell a truly unique story about your home," says Laura. "We also find that people are concerned about the lifetime cost of their cladding, both in terms of maintenance costs and from a sustainability impact."

SUPPLIED TMT Taiga cladding used horizontally on a Landmark Homes project.

Nice and natural

For a warm, rich timber cladding that stands up to the elements and looks good in the process, try JSC thermally modified timbers. This is a next-generation cladding option suitable for homes in all climates and locations.

Whether you're looking for rustic timber cladding or a consistent thread with minimal knots, JSC offers a range of options for a range of applications. Thanks to the thermally modified process the timber undergoes before it reaches your house, every plank comes in rich brown

tones and offers exceptional durability against the elements.

Like any natural timber, thermally modified timbers will eventually weather to shades of grey due to temperature, moisture and UV rays so use a premium oil stain with UV protectant to keep your cladding looking and performing its best.

SUPPLIED Shou sugi ban charred timber cladding from Blackwood Project.

International design meets Kiwi street appeal

For a cladding option that will truly set your home apart, consider shou sugi ban, the traditional Japanese art of fire- conditioning timber.

This ancient method of charring naturally durable timber produces a hard-wearing, long-lasting, low-maintenance charred timber finish that looks like it's stepped straight off the pages of a high-end home magazine.

The Japanese burnt timber process strengthens the timber's cell structure by burning off cellulose under an intense heat of up to 1060 degrees.

The Blackwood Project has supplied fire-conditioned timber cladding for building projects across New Zealand and Australia since 2018. It's the only company with weather channel protection technology, which is backed up with a weather tightness guarantee to give homeowners that added sense of security.

"Cladding is one of the biggest decisions you'll make when building or renovating your home and PlaceMakers is here to help," says Laura. JSC thermally modified timbers and The Blackwood Project cladding products are available through PlaceMakers.

See the full range of cladding options for yourself at PlaceMakers stores nationwide, or view online at PlaceMakers Cladding Catalogue.