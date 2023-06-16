Rare chance to nab picturesque Akaroa Harbour boatshed with road access

It's not clear how old the sheds are, but it's possible they were built before the 50s.

Water-lovers get another chance to nab one of Akaroa Harbour’s picturesque boatsheds when AKA060, the last of a row of 11 sheds on Onawe Flat Rd, Duvauchelle, goes under the hammer on June 29.

The last time a boatshed in this part of Horomaka-Banks Peninsula came on the market there was a bidding war which resulted in that shed fetching $255,000.

While it was in slightly better condition than the one for sale now, it didn't have road access. This one does.

"It's quite a special little row of boat sheds down there," says listing agent Chris Mangels, for Bayleys Akaroa. "It's on the road out to the Ōnawe Peninsular, so it's really quite quiet. You're away from the hustle and bustle of the busier boat ramps."

The owners have had the shed since 2008. It once contained a winch for hauling a boat in, and the owners used it as a base for water-skiing and socialising. It's about 15 minutes drive from Akaroa township.

BAYLEYS/Supplied The first boatshed in this row of 11 sheds is seeking a new owner.

The owners moved to Auckland about 10 years ago, and haven’t had much chance to use it since. “That’s why they’re selling it.”

“You get beautiful, glassy conditions for waterskiing on the harbour. Fishing is generally the most common boating in the area.

"[Here] You don't get summer hectic-ness of the boat ramp traffic, but so many baches on the peninsula have got hill access, which generally makes boat parking tight and difficult.” A boat shed would take care of that.

BAYLEYS/Supplied The shed offers marvellous views across the water.

Mangels also reckons it would suit a townie who wants a slice of peninsular life for a lot less than the cost of a holiday home in the area.

Inside, the shed is quite sparse. There is a small kitchenette, but there’s no bathroom, or bedroom. The building is fully lined, however.

The view from the ramp is charming, taking in the glassy water, the hills and the brightly coloured sheds on the far side of the harbour. There is a small section of pebbly beach adjacent.

BAYLEYS/Supplied The picturesque setting of Ōnawe Flat Road, Duvauchelle.

The shed has rainwater collection, and is hooked up for power, although that’s not on at the moment.

The ramp is also in need of some TLC, and there’s a possibility the buyer could expand the decking to create more space for socialising. The agent recommends prospective buyers read the ECan information sheet on new and existing slipways and boatsheds for more information on what is and isn’t allowed.

"There is some really beautiful geography around here,” Mangels says. “It's quiet, it's peaceful, it's sheltered. It's just quite serene and very natural."

BAYLEYS/Supplied The shed could provide a base for water activities, or a little getaway spot.

According to Homes.co.nz, homes along the Onawe Flat Road are estimated to be worth between $410,000 and $1.4m. The median price for a home in the area is $750,000. Homes.co.nz does not give an estimate for boat sheds as they are not residences.

The shed will be auctioned at 3 Deans Avenue, Christchurch on Thursday, June 29 at 2pm, unless sold prior.

BAYLEYS/Supplied The shed has road access, unlike other sheds in the area.