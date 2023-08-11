This award-winning tiny home is so luxe it comes with a scullery

These are the best Tiny Houses in New Zealand, according to the NZ Tiny House Awards judges.

A tiny house with a scullery, designed and built in North Waikato, has been named Tiny House of the Year in the 2023 NZ Tiny House awards.

The Karapiro Luxe by Compac Homes, a luxury take on the traditional cabin that includes a full-sized kitchen with a scullery behind it, also claimed the People’s Choice award. The home, which is fully customisable, and built to order, beat several other Kiwi-designed and built homes in an ever more competitive field.

Owned by Simon and Deb Flemming, who bought the company from its founders in 2002, this is Compac’s first win in the awards.

Compac Homes/Supplied The Karapiro was designed with luxury – and storage – in mind.

"We were designing a new show home, and I mentioned that we wouldn't mind pushing the boundaries and putting a scullery in one,” owner Simon Flemming told us, prior to the awards being announced.

“Courtney [Frost] said, 'Oh, well, I've actually got a design that I did in lockdown that might just work for that, so that was how it all came about.”

All of Compac’s cabins are customisable, but the firm wanted to maximise the living space and “not have that pokey little kitchen, [to give it] a real true sense of a normal dwelling”.

Compac Homes/Supplied The cabin comes with a scullery and laundry, two areas that are usually folded into a Tiny House design, rather than a feature.

Compac’s design consultant manager Courtney Frost was “just at home playing around with a few designs” when the idea for the Karapiro struck. She just wanted to create “something a bit different, that you haven't seen before".

"It's the entertainers' dream, all that storage and ability to hide mess away. Not everyone needs a second bedroom or has kids – or they might have flown the nest.”

She suggests the Karapiro could also be the hub of a family bach and section, with additional bedrooms provided by tents or caravans.

Judge Lucy Lich said the one-bed cabin on wheels gave her "the feel of a modern, traditional-sized home", and showcased the way a smaller space can have all the comforts of a more traditionally sized home in a smaller space.

Compac Homes/Supplied The home is the largest size possible for a towable structure.

"I love the openness, freshness, and flow, as well as the layout and attention to detail with features such as the brass tap fittings, which complement the white surfaces and give things a clean, unique, and fresh look. Overall, a beautiful and thoughtfully laid-out home."

The Karapiro Luxe costs about $204,000, which includes a custom kitchen layout with stone bench tops, soft-close drawers and brass handles. The fully fitted out kitchen will include a 600w dishwasher, pyrolytic oven and four-burner cook top, with a 900w rangehood.

Compac Homes/Supplied Luxury and storage combine in the master bedroom.

The scullery/laundry comes with custom cabinets and shelves, and stone benchtops.

The terms “tiny house” and “cabin” are interchangable, as far as Flemming is concerned: The Karapiro is a tiny house on wheels, however, because the 14-metre building is “on the larger side”, he refers to it as a cabin. The luxury design also kicks it up a notch.

Max Carter and Zoe Hopkins Young couple Max Carter and Zoe Hopkins built their Japnese-Scandi tiny house in just 12 months. It has won best DIY build in the 2023 NZ Tiny House awards.

"We've got a faux tile that we've used in the bathroom, which gives it a really luxurious feel,” he says. “Then the girls [designers Frost and Nicole Pickett] have done a fantastic job of putting the decor and theme together, to give it a masculine spin."

The 2023 Best DIY build was won by Max Carter, and Zoe Hopkins’, The Hygge House. Most creative design went to Rebecca's Custom Tiny Home by Cocoon Tiny Homes. The best commercial build went to The Mackenzie by South Base Homes.

South Base Homes/Supplied The Mackenzie, by South Base Homes settles into the landscape.

The Karapiro Luxe will be welcoming visitors alongside 20 other homes at the Tiny House Expo at the Auckland Showgrounds from 11 – 13 August. See here for more details.