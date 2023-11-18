This Leeston couple is moving into a converted Boeing 727

Leeston farmers Neil and Sue Mugford purchased an old Boeing 727 and converted it into a house.

They say an Englishman’s home is his castle, but for one Leeston man, it’s his decommissioned Boeing 727.

Farmer Neil Mugford is what you’d call handy. He was in the middle of building a tree house for his grandchildren when he found what might be his biggest project yet: converting an airplane into his home.

While searching, for stairs for the tree house on Trade Me, he found the perfect set. The only problem was, they came attached to three-quarters of the fuselage of a retired airplane.

"That was where it all started," says Mugford, who ended up buying the lot.

A former air force plane, the 727 was one of two used from 1981 till 2003, to ferry foreign dignitaries, including the Queen, around while visiting the country. When it was decommissioned, they cut off the front third, including the cockpit, to display it at the Wigram air museum in Christchurch.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sue and Neil Mugford outside their converted plane house.

"At the moment it's sitting at the back of the museum, I believe, just waiting to be set up for people to be able to sit in it and do whatever on the controls."

The rest is sitting in Mugford’s field, where he has converted it into a one-bed, one-bath family home. In a few weeks, he and his wife Sue will move into it full time.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Leeston aeroplane house.

"They [the sellers] gave us one set of landing gear, and I bought one of the wings, which are all on one side of the plane. So the side that faces the road is basically complete."

Mugford made a replica tail and engines, to complete the look. He did as much of the work as he could himself, leaving some of the trickier aspects to the professionals.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The hallway to the bedroom alcove.

It was a bit of a tussle to bring the council round to the idea, but with the help of some major engineering work to make the plane level and stable, the home is fully consented and up to code.

Instead of a cockpit, there’s a two-storey extension that gives the couple a bit of extra space, and room for a kitchen. There’s also a balcony, shaped to echo the nose of a plane. Mugford initially wanted to turn the wing into a deck, but says the council really didn’t like that idea.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The toilet is original.

“It’s taken a bit longer than I thought it would,” he says. “The council hadn't seen anything like it before, and didn't know what it was or how to deal with it.”

The content took more than 12 months to come through. They bought the plane in 2019 and didn’t get to start on the build until December 2020. The fuselage cost Mugford about $230, with “a bit more” for the wing. The cost of the build, however, “would be on a par with building a house” of about the same size.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The couple were given a cutaway drawing of the Boeing 727, which is now their kitchen backsplash.

He says he gets interested people stopping to ask about the house all the time. But as well as looky-loos, he’s had a number of people stop by who flew the plane, or planes like it. “Airforce people never forget a plane.”

The couple hadn't taken much notice of other plane conversions until they bought this one. Most others they saw were complete planes so, "they were a bit more limited to what they could do".

Without the cockpit, they could make the front of the plane, “twice as big”. They have about 150m² of living space in the extension.

“It's not a tiny house,” Mugford says. "It was just a crazy idea. Sue and I sketched a plan of what we wanted and the original picture's very much like what's sitting over there now.

"There's not many places you can be in one room and look in all directions. It's just quite a unique feeling when you're up there. And it's good to finally get to a stage where you can sit back and enjoy it."