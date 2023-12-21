How to stain a deck

First impressions count. A nicely stained deck will not only make a huge difference to how your outdoor space looks but will ensure your decking timber lasts the distance. No matter what kind of deck you have, cleaning it well then staining it protects it from the elements and prolongs its life. While doing it yourself might feel like a daunting task, rest assured that with the right prep, products and tools, you'll be cranking up the barbie on your revamped deck before you know it.

In this MasterStroke Ask An Expert video above, Resene paint expert Jay Sharples shows you how it's done.

SUPPLIED Resene paint expert Jay Sharples shares some tips for refreshing your deck, from prepping and cleaning to applying stain.

Step 1: Remove moss and mould

Preparing your deck is essential before you get into the staining. Treat your deck with Resene Moss & Mould Killer. Mix Resene Moss & Mould Killer with water and scrub or spray onto any areas where there is moss or mould. Follow the mixing ratio on the container.

SUPPLIED No matter what kind of deck you have, staining protects it from the elements and prolongs its life.

Step 2: Scrub the deck

Now it's time to give your deck a good clean. And no, this doesn't mean just a hose-off. Use Resene Timber and Deck Wash and scrub the product into the surface for 15 minutes while keeping it wet so the grain opens up on the timber and the product will penetrate properly. Wash off with water and allow the deck to dry completely.

SUPPLIED A nicely stained deck will not only make a huge difference to how your outdoor space looks but will ensure your decking timber lasts the distance.

Step 3: Apply stain

Now it's time to apply your stain. Use a Deckmaster Brush for the best application. Maintain a wet edge at all times, and apply the stain to a couple of boards at a time to get a nice even finish from one end to the other.

Your deck will require at least two coats of stain. Leave a day between each coat to ensure proper drying time.

While you may be tempted to hurry it along, giving your deck stain a little extra time to dry will give you a better finish.

Choosing a stain

There is a huge range of colours available when it comes to deck stains. If the traditional dark brown doesn't float your boat, you can opt for anything from silvery greys to black, with blues, greens and even red in between. Resene offers a huge range of timber hues to enhance the natural look, with options including Resene Mahogany, Resene Dark Oak and Resene Japanese Maple. Jay suggests visiting your local Resene ColorShop for advice on what will work best for you and your deck.

Jay's top tips:

Wait seven days before putting your furniture and barbecue back on the deck.

Avoid applying stain in direct sunlight. Start early in the morning or later in the day, this will mean the stain will penetrate rather than drying on the surface. Equally, never attempt to stain your deck on a rainy day, this will spell disaster.

Decks should be restained every 18 months to two years to ensure your timber lasts the distance.

If you're planning a dark colour, choose the Resene CoolColour version of your colour to help keep your deck cooler for pets and bare feet.

For more advice and tips for bringing out the best in your deck, visit your local Resene ColorShop.

About MasterStroke by Resene

MasterStroke by Resene is here to help you master your paint and decorating DIY projects. Brush up on your skills with advice, tips and ideas from our trusted experts.

Check out the latest how to videos on the MasterStroke YouTube channel.