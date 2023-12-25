Your chance to live in beloved Kiwi house bus, the Black Pig

The Black Pig house truck is for sale. It needs to be moved from its location in Taupō Bay, Northland.

Six years ago, the Fitzpatrick family "threw themselves into the fire", leaving their comfortable Auckland existence behind, in pursuit of a life lived smaller, and closer to nature.

Builder Greig Fitzparick, his wife, artist Rachel Fitzpatrick, and their two young children, Beau, and Harper, are outdoorsy people, and they wanted their home to not only reflect that lifestyle choice, but encourage it. They found a piece of land in Taupō Bay, Northland, and went in search of a tiny home with character to move onto it.

They eventually found The Black Pig, a converted, three-bed house bus, with a long, storied history and a ship-like interior that appealed to them.

"We were a family of four and 90% of tiny homes and small homes are very limited in space,” says Greig. “This is pretty much 60m² of living space – double what most tiny homes are."

The Pig might be familiar to folks who look out for the Gypsy​ Fair (now the Unlost Village) that travels the country throughout the year. Its original builders, Larry and Kate Page, used to travel on the bus with the fair.

TRADE ME/Supplied The family have laid the home out, so it works for family life.

The home has appeared in the popular tiny home series Living Big in a Tiny Home, where the family was interviewed by Bryce Langston, and in the 1994 book Home Free: Housetrucking in New Zealand, by Fiona Cunningham.

In those days, it was a kind of travelling farm, with a chicken coop underneath, and space for other animals inside. By the time the Fitzpatricks took over, however, the animals were long gone, and it was a spacious, hand-built home, in need of a little TLC, which the Fitzpatricks readily gave it.

"We love the character of the space. We're very much a family that is based around the sea, we've always lived close to the sea and spent a lot of our time in the ocean, and it had a real feeling of a boat, almost like it had been built by boat builder. The timber, and the layout of it, long and thin.

TRADE ME/Supplied The home gives the family the feeling of a boat, with the timber, and the long, narrow shape.

"The other thing we loved about it was that it has quite defined spaces."

They moved a few rooms around – what was a bedroom became the living room – and separated living areas from sleeping areas. They tiled the fireplace and kitchen, and spruced up the bathroom. They also had the home fully re-wired and replumbed, and put in a composting toilet system.

Upstairs, a pop-up master bedroom is a feat of engineering – the roof is raised and lowered for transport, or in high winds, by a pulley system that uses the old bus steering wheel to activate it. Other features include stained-glass windows, and hand-joined timber throughout.

Fitzpatrick is proud to have added to the traditions of this patchwork, hand-crafter home.

"I often say that it's like owning an old villa. It's one of those things it does need regular work. But the reward is you have this beautiful character home.

"Larry [the original owner], he wouldn't say he was a cabinetmaker or a builder, but he's obviously a craftsman, and he's good at what he does. And it was nice to be able to continue that with the skills I've got and to be able to hold true to that and develop it similarly."

TRADE ME/Supplied HOMED: The Black Pig for sale

For the Fitzpatricks, the beauty of tiny home living is that, "it forces you to live outside a lot".

"You just come in to do your fundamentals of sleeping and eating, and then your life is outdoors often. And that's how we live. It's been amazing for us,” says Greig.

"A lot of people dream of making big life changes, giving up things and moving into a tiny home, but to actually physically do it, you've got to really throw yourself into the fire, and a lot of people don't want to do that."

Lou Corry / Stuff South Base Homes took out Best Commercial Build at the Tiny House Awards with this quality home.

For the last few years, the family has been letting the Pig as an Airbnb, and often has extended family to stay in it as well.

As their extended family gets older, however, they have made the decision to upgrade their tiny home life. They are in the process of building a new, static home for themselves, and they plan to replace the Pig with a single-level tiny home that will be easier for older relatives to manage.

"Obviously, we want to sell it and there's a financial component to it, but it's got such a history and such a story that we really want the next donors to be able to be part of that and to add to it rather than just sticking it in a paddock in the middle of nowhere and letting it disintegrate.

"We'd like to see that it goes on to the right people and that its legacy continues.”

While the Black Pig is not road legal and does not include the truck unit, it could be moved with a transporter or possibly towed with a temporary COF to its next home.

The Fitzpatricks are selling the Pig via Trade Me, and seeking $80,000. Interest in the sale has already been huge, with the listing garnering more than 61000 views, and being watchlisted by more than 1000 people. The proceeds of the sale will go towards building the Fitzpatricks’ new home.

Living Big In A Tiny House/Supplied Grieg and Rachel Fitzpatrick talking about their home on Living Big In A Tiny House.

TRADE ME/Supplied The kitchen is all handmade.

TRADE ME/Supplied One of the three bedrooms in the home.