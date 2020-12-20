At home with animal rights activist Tara Jackson

Tara Jackson (Kāti Māmoe) is the executive director of New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society and the founder and director of A Guide to Vegan and the Animal Justice League NZ. She lives with her partner, Eli​, a fellow vegan, and their pets Kira,​ an American bulldog and Oxana​, a pitbull, in Massey, West Auckland.

TARA: I was based in Christchurch, but moved up probably about two years ago. It's a new subdivision. Our little street isn't even finished yet. We were one of the first households to move in. It's 80 per cent young professional couples.

We have two rescue dogs. We found it really hard to find rental properties that would allow them. They're dogs that a lot of people have a bit of a negative idea about. Landlords weren't very supportive of us having animals.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A painting by vegan artist Lynda Bell, inspired by Tara and her work, featuring some of the animals which are used in animal testing.

Our dogs are very much the centre of our universe. Around our house, there's a dog bed in every room. One of the first things we did was build a high fence so that they could hang out freely in the yard. They're very important to us; they're like our children.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The painting reads: “They tried to bury us. They didn't know we were seeds”. Tara says it resonates with being an activist. “I believe in people power really strongly and how combined, we are a force to be reckoned with... In all of the work I do, I've got to maintain that hope that enough people will care, to actually make change.”

My fulltime job is at NZAVS, which is all about ending animal testing. And all of my hobbies are to do with animals as well – A Guide To Vegan, and I'm a founder of the Animal Justice League, which is about ending rodeo animal abuse. So I'm dealing with a lot of negativity, I guess. I'm always reading sad stories. It's heavy and it's hard. So I like making my space positive and vibrant and colourful. I have my little safe haven that makes me happy, in the between the horrible stuff.

Food is one of my great loves. The food on the counter is a cookie cake make out of cookies and cookie dough, that's all vegan. I get vegan donuts and cookies from one of my favourite vegan places, Kookie Haus – they're out in West Auckland as well. I'm one of those vegans who will go out of her way for vegan kai. If I hear about vegan KFC that's going to be in Tauranga, I will go to Tauranga.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tara founded A Guide To Vegan, a resource for plant-based eaters to find the best vegan food in NZ’s supermarkets and eateries. These treats are from Kookie Haus in West Auckland.

A lot of our stuff has been found in cool secondhand shops. The dogs do create havoc in our household. I vacuum twice a day because of the amount of fur... It is a hard one, to have nice things with dogs. We'd never have any like, crystal or glass, that's for sure.

Kira was rescued from neglect by a friend of mine. She didn't want to find her a home publicly, because a lot of people want these kinds of dogs for the wrong reasons. I still remember the day she brought her over and when she walked down my driveway, I just remember being like, “Oh, my goodness! Who is this?!” It was love at first sight.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The record player was a joint Valentine's Day present for Tara and her partner Eli, to each other. The drawing is by Miriama Grace-Smith.

Oxana was from a pound. She was taken from a house with a large group of pitbulls, at least 20. Normally pounds don't rehome pitbulls – they kill them. So the only way we could get her out was by contacting her old human and giving him the money– he couldn't afford it. I didn't know this man. I didn't know what he was connected to. But a friend sent me a photo of Oxana, and once I saw her face I was kind of sucked in.

She had parvo – a disease that affects dogs and cats. It makes them dehydrated and not want to eat, diarrhoea and vomiting... It costs a lot to treat. And it's very contagious. So they were even more motivated to euthanise her after they discovered she had it. We turned our spare room into a quarantine room, put a plastic layer over the walls and floor, and had a vet come and visit her every single day. That was just over a year ago.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Food is one of Tara’s great loves.

I think a lot of people go for dogs that look a certain way, and get fixated with a particular breed. But actually, all dogs are beautiful animals; they're so loyal and giving. I would encourage people to let go of the picture in their mind and go to a rescue and see what dogs they have there, because once you meet them, your whole perception could be changed... You don't just get a dog to be an ornament. You get a dog to be part of the whānau.

Sign NZAVS’ petition to end animal testing here.