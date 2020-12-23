A century-old Wellington bungalow gets an elegant new look

This story was published on Haven.

Who lives here?

Publicist Amanda Vaisigano, architectural designer Michael Vaisigano, their children MJ, 5, Tila, 2, and one-year-old Louie, plus Ellie the cat.

Where is it?

Kilbirnie, in Wellington’s eastern suburbs.

When did you buy this house and why?

“We were living around the corner in a two-bedroom 1912 cottage that we’d tidied up and put our stamp on during the five years we owned it,” says Amanda.

“But when Tila arrived it was obvious we needed more room, so we spent six months searching for a new home. This house appealed because it had four bedrooms and two bathrooms, which was a non-negotiable with our growing family, was on a flat section and near cafés and the local primary school. This area also has a great community feel, which is why we wanted to stay here.”

What was the house like?

“It’s a bungalow that was built in 1920. Although the big-ticket items had been done, such as rewiring, repiling and replumbing, the interior of the house was very dated and needed to be shown some love to bring it into the 21st century.”

What changes did you make?

“We had a two-week gap between moving out of our previous home and into this one, so we stayed with my parents and got the builders to open up the wall between the hallway and the kitchen, as well as take out the doors between the living and dining rooms, which really opened up the space. We also added a separate entrance to a bedroom because previously you had to go via another room to get to it. That room is now our office, as I work from home, and Michael works from home two days a week.

“We also got the painters in because some of the colours in the rooms had to be seen to be believed! There was lime green in the main bedroom, deep red in one of the kids’ rooms, and mustard yellow in another. My friends were surprised when I had the rimu floorboards sanded and painted black, as we’d kept everything white in our previous home.

It was quite a bold decision but also the best and worst one I made because while the black floorboards look fantastic, with three kids it’s hard to keep them clean. “We added custom-made wooden shutters in each room, including the bay window in the living room. It wasn’t cheap but I’ve always loved the look of white shutters, so it was well worth the investment.”

What’s your style?

We’re fans of very simple, neutral palettes such as black, white and grey. We also like mixing styles – a bit of coastal because we’re only 800m from the beach, but also modern and industrial.

“We also like the clean lines of Scandinavian design and classic Hamptons style, which we’ve brought in with the wooden shutters.”

Any renovation disasters?

“I had my heart set on these grey Moroccan-style tiles for the kitchen floor but the tiler mucked it up, so the grouting is cracked and it’s like walking on cobblestones! My father felt so sorry for us that he’s helping us get them re-laid.”

What did you learn?

“I fell into the trap of rushing into the renovation and wanting it to be completed in four months. Tradies can be hard to get, so I tried to get in early but that old rule about living in a place for a year before making changes is true.”

“I’ve learned that it’s better to take it slowly and understand how a home can work for you. It can save not only on mistakes but also money.”

"For example, I was gung-ho about ripping out the kitchen and having it sorted as soon as possible but someone told me about keeping the kitchen “carcasses” and getting the front of the cupboards and the benchtop sprayed. We did it and it saved us a lot of money.”

What do you still have to do?

“This summer we’re getting the exterior painted and redoing the two bathrooms. One day we’d also like to reinstate some of the leadlight windows.”

Did you stay on budget?

“We don’t have an overall budget but do things in stages, as and when we can afford it.”

Any renovation tips?

“We made the mistake of buying trendy, cheaper items to fill spaces but have since learned to wait and invest in timeless pieces.”

Not only has it saved us more in the long run but we’ve also ended up with classic pieces we love.

The future?

“This isn’t our forever home because, as an architectural designer, Michael wants to design his own house. It will be in Hawke’s Bay, where he grew up. Although I like character homes, Michael prefers modern, so he’ll have total artistic freedom to design what he likes.

It will definitely be one storey because kids and two-storey houses don’t always mix, and instead of having separate adult and children’s wings, we like to sleep in close proximity to each other, so all the bedrooms will be in one wing. There will also be ample space for the kids to grow and play.

“It won’t be for a few years yet but we’re always discussing how it’s going to look, so when the time comes, we’ll be ready!”

Renovation Quick Tips

Don’t rush in. Get to know the house first.

The easiest time to repaint is before you move in.

Black floorboards are dramatic but can be unforgiving.

Before you rip out the kitchen, consider simply refreshing it.