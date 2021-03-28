At home with RNZCGP president Dr Samantha Murton

Dr Samantha Murton is the president The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. She and her husband Stuart Powell moved into their Brooklyn, Wellington, house 27 years ago. They live with their 22-year-old daughter Sarah, and also have two sons, Matthew 26, and James, 24.

SAM: We were living in really tiny house in Johnsonville and we thought it's time to sort of, move up. We had looked through a lot of houses around Wellington, wanting to be close to the city. This house came up. My husband went and looked at it, and he rang me and said, “You need to look at it.” I went, “No, I'm working in the hospital all day.” He said, “I'll send the real estate agent down to you.” So the real estate agent rocked up to the outpatient department, and took me for a drive.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Sam discovered this early work by Wellington artist Rieko Woodford-Robinson at an exhibition where she takes weekly art classes. It was too large for the tray of Sam’s Hilux – it had to be transported home sitting on top. Sam's office was a 50th birthday present from her husband. He spent a year building the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and other fixtures.

It was sort of out of our league, way out of our price range. Fortunately for us, some people the day before had put in a price that was only 5k lower. Miraculously, we got this house for $70,000 less than it was put on the market for.

We moved from a two-bedroom place into this seemingly enormous house. We could only fill one bedroom with furniture. We would wander around going, “Where are you?! Where have you gone?!” But we soon filled up the rooms with all our kids.

We lived in it for about 10 years before we did anything structurally or to change it around. We took out the chimney ourselves. My husband's a lot taller than me, so I got to be the person who went down the chimney because he could lift me out, if I got stuck.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Sam found this bronze hare at an organic farm between Edinburgh and London, on one of her trips to the UK. He was was the perfect size for her backpack – although he did require a few turns through the x-ray machine at the airport.

We got a youth group to come in and dig back the bank. We had a chain gang of buckets going down our stairs, 10-tonne trucks parked outside our garage... I think we gave them $2500 for the weekend. It took them about an hour-and-a-half to fill each truck with dirt. Then they'd all just collapse on the back lawn. I fed them vast quantities of food, and then the truck would come back, and they'd start again. They eventually moved seven and a half truckloads.

When we first moved in, the carpet was white, which is perfect when you've got small children, lots of animals, vomit, poo, various other things. We used to move furniture around to cover up all the ghastly things on the floor. When we were doing the kitchen, we decided we'd do the whole floor together. Our builder found a matai floor in a friend's old house that was being demolished. They took the whole floor out, pulled all the nails out, and gave us back all the wood. It was like a jigsaw puzzle – matching up the bits of wood . My son worked out the puzzle of lining them all up.

Ross Giblin/Stuff This stained glass was made by an Austrian friend of Sam's family, who was like a surrogate grandparent to her growing up. “When she passed away, that chicken was one of the things [she left]. I’ve kept it for a long time. When we were doing up the kitchen, I took the chicken to a stained glass guy and said, 'Could you put this into a window to match what’s in my kitchen?’ He sort of wrangled it to see if it was strong enough. I’m standing there, heart in mouth, going ‘Don’t you destroy my chicken!’”

I’ve drawn lots all my life. From when my daughter was 4, I’ve gone to art class for two hours a week. I only do watercolour because it's so challenging and I want to be able to perfect something. It’s also very clean and you can carry it with you and you can do small things and big things – it’s very versatile. I’ve been on courses taken by well-known artists and some of the paintings I have are from them. One of them once said, “one in 17 paintings is good”. When you’ve got someone who’s really good at art saying that, you sort of feel reassured that you can do quite a lot of bad stuff and as long as it’s occasionally good, it’s OK.