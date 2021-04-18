At home with a world-travelling journalist

Amanda Saxton is a journalist living in an apartment in Morningside, Auckland. She lived in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Egypt before returning to New Zealand, and continued to travel extensively pre-pandemic. Her decor is largely a nod to memories made overseas.

AMANDA: I bought this place in 2018, desperate to live alone after years spent flatting. Paying a mortgage on a two-bedroom apartment turned out to be cheaper than renting a studio in Auckland.

My checklist going into the housing market: good bones, outdoor space, bikeable distance from the city centre, scope to add value. A friend pointed me to this 1970s-era brick-and-tile in Morningside, and its two balconies won me over. One gets the sunrise, the other the sunset. I’ve turned them into pot plant jungles.

David White/Stuff A flag from Chechnya serves as the kitchen door. The small dining table is made from a scrap wood and there's a Vietnamese propaganda poster, featuring pigs, behind it.

Charitable visitors describe my apartment as “bohemian”. But “cluttered” works too. I fall in love with stuff too easily to be a minimalist. Visitors first notice the huge mural of a blue tiger – cousin to the Cheshire Cat, I think – surrounded by floating fruits. They wince a little. The tiger was found abandoned in an ally, painted on two sheets of ply. If anyone recognises it as their own work, please let me keep her!

Most furniture in my apartment was scavenged or inherited. Some hails from the set of Ash vs Evil Dead, a horror-comedy that sold off its props when filming ended. My green velvet armchair was my great-grandmother’s; my nice oak bookshelf is subtly spattered with zombie blood.

David White/Stuff A Soviet-era caviar tin and a pottery boar from Japan sit on a table from the Ash vs Evil Dead film set. It is dotted with barely discernible fake blood.

There’s plenty of kitsch collected from places I’ve lived or travelled. The bleached skull of a goat I shot in rural north Waikato. There's a painting that an Aboriginal man pulled out from under a shrub and handed me during a stint in Western Australia. There's treasures from Moscow’s massive flea-market, decorative tins bought from a hoary Cossack in Kazakhstan, a flag bearing the face of an assassinated Chechen president, and Uzbek cushion covers.

At the end of a year spent in Cairo I bought enormous suitcases to lug home kilim rugs, leather pouffes, alabaster candleholders, woven baskets and a clay jug of water every Egyptian puts out on his curb for anyone to drink from over summer.

David White/Stuff Kitsch and books: a metal horse from a Saigon flea market, a blue Burmese owl, pottery whistles from Kyrgyzstan, and books in French written by friends.

A Burmese owl reminds me of my gran. We got a matching pair in Myanmar, shortly after the country re-opened to tourists in early 2012. She was on a group tour, I was roaming solo, and we had no way to liaise because Myanmar was so technologically stunted. But we serendipitously met at the foot of some mountain and, fending off quite aggressive monkeys, climbed it together.

Our owls came from the monastery at the top. Mine now sits next to two books in French that I can’t read written by much-missed Parisian friends who navigated strange lives in Southeast Asia at the same time as me.

David White/Stuff A fabric poster of Chairman Mao as a young man, reflected in the bathroom mirror. Mao was a gift from a former flatmate in Auckland.

My living room is just big enough to squeeze in a decent dinner party, but I prefer shisha soirees. Shisha is a waterpipe, popular in the Middle East, used to smoke tobacco that's been soaked in molasses. It's not a drug, but isn't particularly healthy done regularly. I bought my setup in Ramallah, Palestine, after a string of nights spent smoking and playing backgammon in a cafe lit by candles. For me, shisha is relaxing and ritualistic. The bubbling noise it makes as you inhale takes me back to Istanbulian rooftops, a friend’s apartment in Jerusalem, and Sinai beaches...

All this nostalgia can feel oppressive in 58msq. I like living in a shrine to people and places I love, but it’s been a tad bittersweet during the Covid era.