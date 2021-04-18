Inside former Block NZ judge Lizzi Whaley's own home is a feeling of peace

Lizzi Whaley manages to keep her home uncluttered – despite sharing it with her two children, and soon, her partner.

Nestled in the growing urban sprawl of Avondale in West Auckland, Lizzi Whaley's home is all about peace.

“I want to feel good at all times when I’m at home,” says the former Block NZ judge and designer.

“Much planning went into space utilisation, colour, texture and comfort.”

Whaley is a wearer of multiple hats. She's CEO of Spaceworks Design Group, a thought leader in design and workplace wellbeing, and a mother.

She was also a judge on the 2019 series of The Block NZ. But the Firehouse apartments of the TV renovation show didn’t have much impact on her own style, she says.

She admits it was interesting to see how others approach a space, and seeing different design perspectives was eye-opening – especially when they came from those who were not professionals.

Chris McKeen/Stuff With a busy work life, Lizzi Whaley says she needs her home to be peaceful and uncluttered.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The designer and former The Block NZ judge says design is subjective.

“I have always known it, but it reinforced that no one is ever right or wrong when it comes to design or style. There is considered 'best practice’ but design is so individual and if it works for that person, and they like it then it's cool... design is subjective and remains that way,” says Whaley.

Her own home is a sanctuary, a haven to unwind and relax from her fast-paced life. It's a place of multi-purpose living with an underlying feeling of warmth, and an enveloping sense of whānau.

Having designed so many spaces for others, Whaley knows good design’s impact on wellbeing. So she used her knowledge of what’s good for the soul when deciding on the layout, structure and design of the space.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Lizzi Whaley says spaces need to flow well and be free from chaos.

“If space flows well it just feels better, it is comfortable and peaceful to be in it,” she says.

“I have always lived by ‘cluttered space, cluttered mind’ – clutter for me is chaos, but it does not mean minimalism. I love having all the things around me that I love”.

How does that work when you are a mum? The cosy, yet roomy townhouse is shared with kids Kaleb, 17, and 11-year-old Ruby.

Adamant that kids’ clutter drives her nuts, Whaley laughs that the best assets in the house are the doors on her children's rooms, plus a good air flow that keeps teenage smells at bay.

Supplied Lizzi Whaley opted for calming colour schemes in her home.

As her kids get older and want more personal space, Whaley has turned the end half of her garage into a den with a smart TV for them to hang in with their mates.

The family will soon be joined by Whaley's partner, Anna. Combining two peoples’ tastes into a space can be a challenge if one of you has a strong design aesthetic, but Whaley says that compromise is key.

“Greater than design, is the importance of my relationship, and it’s important to me that whilst living in my house together, it becomes Anna’s home too.

“The best way to do that is to merge our favourite items together.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Designer Lizzi Whaley loves her Max Gimblett artwork and says she will cary on collecting works of art.

Whaley previously lived in an industrial building, filled with concrete, brick and steel, and styled her home to suit.

When she moved, she tweaked her styling approach, opting for more of a minimalist feel in items like the couch, dining table, chairs and bed linen – mixed with the key pieces which make her happy.

“I have pieces that I love, whether it be art or sculpture or plants, whatever I really enjoy,” she says. “Every place I have lived in has been styled to suit the architecture and my phase of life.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Lizzi Whaley says she loves art and wants to “continue to add more and more, and more”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Choose what makes you smile when you look at it, rather than because of the artist’s name, says LIzzi Whaley.

Her prized, vibrant Max Gimblett piece now adorns one wall.

“I’m a designer, so as a creative I love art and anything that is expressive of creativity. This does not need to be costly, many pieces I have are aspiring artists. It's more about choosing what makes you smile when you look at it.

“I will continue to add more and more, and more… the space will be covered with art when I am finished with it.”

Her favourite piece in the home is her sturdy Aeron chair. A purchase during lockdown which transformed her working from home situation, she laughs.

“My friends think it’s ugly, but I love it… I swear it makes me work better”.

She also loves her preserved moss artwork, which brings a soulful touch, and earthy vibe – and she doesn't have to water it.

But is this her forever home? Maybe not – Whaley laughingly says she loves designing spaces too much.