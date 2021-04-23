Palmerston North squat House of Goth a testament to counter-cultural art

The totem pole made of metal, wood and cow bones was an iconic feature at House of Goth.

To people in life’s mainstream lane, the house on the corner of Palmerston North’s Keeling​ and Ferguson​ streets was an eyesore.

Unmown lawns. Walls and ceilings covered with alternative art and sculpture. A rusty bus in the front yard guarded by a totem pole made of metal, wood and cow skulls.

But to those who passed through the house during its three decades as a punk squat, it was the hub of the city’s counter-cultural scene.

House of Goth​ is now the subject of a photo book and art exhibition at the Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 200 pieces will be on display, showcasing Palmerston North’s alternative side.

Eddie McEwan​ never lived at the house, which he calls “Hog” for short, but said he probably spent more time there than his own home.

Hog went from a rental to “sort of like a punk rock commune” sometime in the late 1980s when the owner had a family dispute and residents stopped paying rent.

The owner was fine with the arrangement as long as the property did not become a tinny house or brothel.

What it became was a gathering point for artists, musicians, sculptors, geeks, freaks and nerds, McEwan said.

supplied/BEER AND CHICKEN ART COLLECTIVE The art and sculpture in House of Goth was anything but mainstream.

The walls became canvases, the ceiling something to hang sculpture from, the yard a place to display art to the masses.

One person took to building siege engines in the front yard, including a trebuchet used to hurl grapefruit down West St at 2am, McEwan said.

“It was open for everything.”

Hog was part of a collection of punk and alternative locations across conservative Palmerston North, including the seminal Snail Clamps​ venue run by critically acclaimed band Skeptics​.

Those venues fostered a strong sense of community among residents who lived a different way to most other people.

The community and its DIY ethos came in handy at Hog, with scores of punks descending on the property to help dig a new drain when the toilet blocked up, McEwan said.

Murray Wilson/Stuff House of Goth met its demise in a suspicious fire in 2011.

But gang standovers, police disruption and disputes between the owner and his family started to take a toll on Hog.

Hog met its demise in 2011 when a fire tore through the house.

Modern houses now sit on the property.

Putting on an exhibition and creating a book of photos taken in Hog was important, as alternative spaces like it had a big impact but were often ignored by the mainstream, McEwan said.

“The house itself deserves a memorial, along with all the creativity that happened inside it.”

House of Goth is on display at the Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre from 10am until 7pm on April 24 and 25.