A little slice of New Orleans in Christchurch

Lou Sutherland runs a size-inclusive fashion styling business in Christchurch. Born in the UK, Sutherland came to New Zealand with her Kiwi father and British mother when she was 13.

In 2012, while working in property management, Sutherland started a fashion blog which earned her a dedicated following. Following last year's lockdown, she gave up her day job to start a styling business, New Boots and Panties, which is aimed at "giving joy back to women and how they feel about themselves".

Two years ago, Sutherland married husband Tom Goulter, a video editor, and the couple bought an 1800s, former worker's cottage in Sydenham, where they live with Chewie, their 11-year-old Wheaten Terrier.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff This Batik table runner came from Bali.

LOU SUTHERLAND: This is the house that New Orleans built. Well, at least a visit to New Orleans!

About four years ago, back when we could do those sort of things, I went to New Orleans on holiday and fell in love with their brightly painted, music-filled cottages. I decided there and then, that one day I would own my own version of a New Orleans Cottage. And now we do. We even call it our jazz cottage.

I'd been single for a while, when I met Tom in late 2018. We had mutual friends and I knew of him, but we started following each other on Twitter, and it went from there. Things happened pretty fast – six months later we bought this house and two months after that got married.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The couple’s extensive book collection reflects Lou Sutherland’s love of art and design.

We actually got married here – a secret wedding! We'd already been married at the registry office a few weeks before, but told friends it was a houswarming party, and they turned up to see us get hitched.

Tom had been living in Wellington and I owned a unit, but a former colleague owned this house and I loved it. She was selling it, so we came over for a look, and it felt right. I'd worked in property for a long time and know that you'll never find the perfect house, but if a house feels good in its bones, then it will be.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Russian dolls are among the many vintage and second-hand items on display in the couple’s home.

It's a three-bedroom house, but only 80sqm. My style has always been ordered maximalism, so while it's full of stuff everything has its place, and it's always tidy.

I brought most of the furniture from my old place, like the couches. We love vintage and second-hand items, so, since moving in, we've been on a journey of discovering cool things that no-one else has.

I love colour and often encourage my clients to be bolder with their colour fashion choices. That spills over into this house, from the couches to the lamp I found at a second-hand store and re-covered in a cool Scandinavian mid-century fabric I found.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The house’s many windows means wall space is at a premium for art – and calendars.

The back part of the house, where the living room is, was added in 1910. Luckily things like replumbing and rewiring had been done, so we didn't have to get into any of that. We do plan to add a new kitchen soon.

The key for us is to make the cottage our own, while retaining its cottagey charm – things like wonky walls, floors and weird add-ons!

We deliberately chose not to have a TV in the living room because it can dominate the room.

We're both book lovers, so, instead have filled it with our large collection of books – mine are art, design and travel books, while Tom's are about the occult and magic. We both work from home and Tom has a TV in his office, so sometimes we go down there to watch a movie.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff These folk art dogs came from Mexico.

I own lots of art, but there are many windows in this house, which is great for light, but it limits the wall space.

Some of the art from my previous house is in storage, while pieces like the graphic, “Make it Up as You Go Along” print fit perfectly into this space. I don’t know the artist’s name, but bought it from the Arts Centre when I worked there. It’s apparently an etching from a gravestone, but it’s also a line from my favourite song, Naive Melody by Talking Heads, so when I saw it, it was a sign. It’s kind of a mantra for how we live our lives.