Why Jackie Clarke's snowglobe collection has finally stopped growing

Entertainer Jackie Clarke in her Grey Lynn home. Behind her is a painting of the Gisborne state house she grew up in.

Singer and entertainer, Jackie Clarke, lives in an old villa in Grey Lynn with her long- term partner, Grant Lahood, and their two sons Stan, 21, and Ernie, 19.

Jackie Clarke: I met Grant when we were both living in Wellington. I think it’s 28 years we’ve been together. We share a kind of kitsch aesthetic and the same sense of humour. He brought me a fake grizzly bear head back from the States when we were first together.

I love Kiwiana, kitsch sort of things. They show the historic ways we’ve represented New Zealand-ness to the outside world.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Jim Beam bottles depicting Māori chiefs Hōne Heke, Te Rauparaha and Hongi Hika.

I have these three Jim Beam bottles that show three classic Māori chiefs Hōne Heke, Te Rauparaha and Hongi Hika. I found one in an antique shop, and once I had one I had friends on the lookout for others.

READ MORE:

* Artist Audrey Cole had 'no idea what she was getting into' when she swapped Auckland for rural Otago

* Courtney Johnston, CEO of Te Papa, bought her home for the washing line

* Artists share central Wellington loft flat with a creative kaupapa



The masks on the wall are just from travels around the world, a way of remembering. Some are from Polynesia, some from Asia. The guitars and the ukuleles, again, they’re just beautiful objects. I’m a very basic ukulele player.

I don’t think I ever meant to collect anything really. It’s just the way it turned out.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Jackie Clarke’s collection of ukuleles - she says she’s only a basic player herself, but she loves them as beautiful objects.

With my snowglobe collection - I had a revelation that something can look fabulous if there are multiples of it. I’ve spent decades and decades travelling, and they are small and easy to buy. I did think about buying them online – but they have to have some story.

Coming back from LA on a family holiday, I had packed snowglobes in my hand luggage but because they contained too much water they were confiscated at the airport. It broke my heart.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Jackie Clarke says she never set out to start collecting.

I love watching a toddler or young babies come into this house. They just spend hours looking at things. And there’s nothing that precious – it’s not like a scary museum. You can touch everything.

I am never going to turn into Marie Kondo, but I’ve stopped collecting things now. It’s a different time, this rampant consumerism. The way we sit on the planet has changed.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Each snowglobe tells a story of a place Jackie has visited.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff “I’’ve spent decades and decades travelling, and [snowglobes] are small and easy to buy,” says Jackie Clarke.

My father was from Samoa, he lived in New Zealand where he met my mother. I’m that classic NZ mix of Samoan, Scottish, English. We go once every five years or so – to see the family over there.

For my 50th birthday my partner commissioned a beautiful painting for me – of the state house I grew up in in Gisborne, and all the streets around it. I treasure it. I’m too wimpy to get a tattoo, so this works out.

This is the room we use in the evening, we have a glass of wine and put on a classic movie. The DVDs are a decorative display of our film tastes and the things that we really love. We’ve got the box set of The Sopranos, lots of Hitchcock that kind of thing. But there is no movie that can convince our sons to sit and watch with us anymore. So it’s usually the two of us.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Jackie Clarke says her home is “a visual representation of the life that we’ve made together as a family".

At the moment I’ve been transformed into a major jigsaw puzzler. I’ve done one 3000-piece puzzle. All my little holiday past times crept into lockdown.

In the summer I read a lot too. On Christmas day I got the new Richard Osman book – The Man Who Died Twice, and Cloud Cuckoo Land. But I like mysteries and police procedurals too. I like a real mixture.

We’ve slowly drifted over to Spotify. If I do really love something I will buy a CD. But as a person who makes music the greatest thing you can do for an artist is buy a physical specimen of their work.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Jackie Clarke loves music, especially singing and performing. Homecoming Queens – the show she's in for the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival – have rehearsed on the back deck.

In the olden days when you bought a 12-inch LP, you gazed lovingly at the art work and you read all the lyrics. You wanted to see that whole world the artist had created.

We’re real foodies. We love to have people over for food and my partner is a great cook, so he’ll make something. And in rugby season we like to scream at the television with our friends.

I love singing and I love performing and we have a lot of rehearsals here in the house too. Homecoming Queens have rehearsed on the back deck.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Jackie Clarke's collection of masks have been brought back from travels in Asia and Polynesia.

When I have to write something, wherever my laptop is – that’s my office. I often end up at the dining room table, closer to the coffee machine.

As an ex-Gisborne girl I’ve got an opportunity to help curate this cabaret [All That Glitters Is Gizzy - as part of the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival] and it’s all about home-grown arts. We’ve taken months finding the right acts. It’s going to be a delight.

I’ve stayed in a million hotel rooms, they’re bland compared to my place. Nice for a night but I wouldn’t want to live there.

I love my home. It’s a visual representation of the life that we’ve made together as a family.

Jackie Clarke was due to appear at the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne in February, but the festival has been cancelled due to the Omicron outbreak. It's hoped it will run later in the year.