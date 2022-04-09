How a photo of a neighbour's bull turned into a career

Amanda King is a photographer who specialises in portraits of Angus bulls, bison and sheep for her By the Horns fine art prints business. She lives on a 1100ha farm in Hororata, about an hour west of Christchurch, with her farmer husband Fraser, their children Greta, 8, Dudley, 6, 300 cows and 3600 sheep.

AMANDA KING: I was born in Brisbane but in 2003 moved to London for my OE. I met Fraser in Croatia when we were both on a sailing holiday.

We moved to NZ in 2006. We started off in the Wairarapa where Fraser was an agribusiness bank manager, but after seven years we moved south so that Fraser could join his family farm.

We initially lived in another farm property. It was built five years ago for the farm manager but when we took over the family farm two years ago, we moved here because it’s closer to the shearing sheds and cattle yards. It made sense to be closer to the action.

I haven’t had to change much. The only things I’ve done so far is paint the walls in the children’s rooms and my office.

Thankfully we don’t need to make any structural changes. I’m going to change the curtains at some stage.

Amanda King The photo on the dining room wall is of Fergus, a neighbour's highland bull. The dining table is from Urban + Beach.

I was a teacher but started photographing in London. In 2017, I was looking for a print for our previous farmhouse so took a shot of a neighbour’s highland bull, Fergus. I put it on a Facebook page and interest grew incredibly quickly. By 2018, By the Horns had become a full-time business.

That’s a shot of Fergus on the wall behind the dining table. Most of the animals I photograph are from our farm, but if I’m out driving and see one I like, I’ll ask the farmer if I can photograph it.

Amanda King Peggy Sue the dog is a pug crossed with a Griffon and is 14 years old.

We bought the heavy oak extension dining table in Auckland. It came from a shop called Urban + Beach and has moved around a few houses with us.

My framed prints are all over the house. The one in the main living room is of a nectarine tree I took at a friend’s orchard in Clyde. I’m currently working on my first coffee table book which is being published in August.

Amanda King Amanda King mainly photographs animals on her own farm, but also those she spots while out and about.

I’m hardly ever alone in my office. We adopted two wild kittens, Humphry and Winnie, a few months ago. My elderly cat died last year, so these two are filling the cat-shaped hole in our lives. They always sit on my desk and distract me.

We also have an elderly dog. Peggy Sue is a pug crossed with a Griffon. She’s 14 and deaf and also can’t see very well. She’s also my constant companion.

Amanda King Rescue kittens Humphry and Winnie make themselves at home in Amanda King's bedroom. The print above the bed is called Nightflowers.

The dahlias are from my garden. We had a huge garden at the previous farmhouse but there was nothing here. In the last two years, I’ve put in a veggie garden and planted lots of flowers, which seems to be working.

We have lots of gum trees on the property, so I’ll often cut a branch for inside – the smell always reminds me of Australia.

Amanda King The second living room has been 'taken over by the kids’, says Amanda King.

I photograph a lot of the flowers I’ve grown. Like the print of the peonies in the second living room - this room has been taken over by the kids now.

The canvas and leather side table was one of the first things I bought when I arrived in New Zealand. I found it at Country Life Interiors in Masterton.

Amanda King The drinks cart in the living room (to the right) is a tea trolley from Overflow Mayfield, a Canterbury second-hard store.

The beach print in the main living room was taken at St Clair beach in Dunedin. We’d gone down there for The Eagles concert and went out to brunch at St Clair the next day. I was told it was unusual to see so many surfers in this spot so had to photograph it.

I had been looking for a tea trolley to use as a bar cart for ages. I popped into Overflow Mayfield, a second-hand store full of old-school retro stuff about half an hour’s drive from us. I found this one for $20, and it works perfectly for our booze.

Amanda King The dahlias and gum tree branch are from Amanda King's garden – she says the smell of the tree reminds her of her home in Australia. The beach is St Clair in Dunedin.

The white jug filled with hydrangeas from my garden also came from there. I love that shop, I always find something cool there.

That’s another of my photos above our bed. It’s called Nightflowers and features blooms that I grew in the previous house.

Amanda King The family share their 1100ha farm in Hororata with 300 cows and 3600 sheep.

The side tables were a wedding gift from Fraser’s Nan, who lives in Toowoomba. She once lived on one of Australia’s largest cattle stations in the Northern Territory. We got a lot of furniture from her.

I bought the lamps from Val Briggs Interiors in Darfield. We really like the soft sage green walls in here, so I won’t be repainting them anytime soon.

New Zealand is home now. We’ve very lucky to live where we live and have the lives that we have.

Amanda King ‘We’ve very lucky to live where we live,' says Amanda King of her family's spacious home.

