The businesswoman who wants to bring parties back to her Auckland street

Sophia Bristow is the managing director of Eurotech Designs, importing and distributing whiteware and appliances. She lives in Lynfield in Auckland, in a quiet home surrounded by native bush.

SOPHIA BRISTOW: My home is in a cul-de-sac, and it’s wrapped around a lot of native bush. I bought it in 2007, when I was 28. This was my first house.

Five or six years ago it was actually a huge farm, but they sold it to Ryman. So across from the other side of the reserve is a retirement village.

I’d been letting it out, but I have just moved back in. Half of my neighbours from 2007 are still here. Because of the cul-de-sac, we used to have end of year Christmas parties. Now that I’ve moved back into the house, maybe I can bring that back. Add to the charm of the street.

When I was 15 my parents moved from China to New Zealand, to Hamilton of all places. They had a friend in Hamilton at that time. Looking back, I am quite grateful, because in Hamilton there wasn’t a large Chinese community, so I played with Kiwi kids. So I feel quite connected, rather than live on the fringe of society.

When we moved I was able to speak basic English, but it took me six months to really learn to express myself. I felt like at six months I had a breakthrough, and I was able to incorporate feelings into my conversations. I was lucky that my mum spoke perfect English, so she was the interpreter.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Eurotech Design managing director is learning piano with her two children, Austin and Sydney.

I love music. I was learning piano in China, but with the change of countries I never picked it up until recently. I’ve got a 9-year-old son Austin, and a 7-year-old daughter Sydney, so at the beginning of this year we decided to take lessons together.

Every Monday we will line up. Everybody gets half an hour, and we have so much fun together. We said by the end of this year we should be able to have a family concert.

It's an L-shaped house, and the lounge, dining and kitchen look out to those stunning views, and it’s very private because of the trees on both sides. So in a suburban area you can walk around naked, and it’s fine.

It’s quite unassuming. Looking at the cul-de-sac from the street you wouldn’t think twice about it, but it’s actually that peaceful.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The L-shaped house provides plenty of privacy in the lounge area – enough for a nap on the couch.

I love my couch. I sometimes sleep on it. It gives me a lot of inspiration.

This year I’m 43, and it’s all about refocus and pushing boundaries. One thing I’ve learned from successful people is you've actually got to be present. Don’t worry about yesterday or what happened in the past, and also don’t fret about tomorrow, or what’s going to happen in the future.

Make sure you enjoy the moment and live in the present tense. I think I’ve been guilty of not doing that. Sitting in the lounge sometimes when the sun is pouring in during the morning, and just being present – I think it’s so good.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The kitchen is a work in progress, but Bristow says her dream kitchen would feature Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, (which Eutrotech Design distributes).

The kitchen is a work in progress. It’s modest and functional, but my perfect kitchen would be a designer kitchen by a local company, so I know who to talk to.

The old telephone doesn’t work. I saw this at a local flea market, I bought it for $150, and I really wanted to make it work, but it’s analog. You still have to put your fingers in and pull and that needs to be turned into digital for it to actually work, but then it would become push buttons.

So we thought we’d just keep it as a piece.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The analog phone was a flea market find that does not work, but makes a great conversation piece.

Steve Jobs is such an amazing presenter. He was so captivating when he did his annual product release. This particular book talks about why that is. It talks about how you need to tell people your “why”.

Once people get on board with your why, then the whole what, when and where will just fall into place. But first you’ve got to actually talk about the why. Our sales team all have to read this book before they start working for our company, because we are all about promoting a lifestyle and experience.

A kitchen is about having friends and family together, and you cook a meal and gather around the table. It’s such an experiential thing. Rather than being all about, “this is an oven that costs so much money, and this is what it does”.