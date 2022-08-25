House on the British royal family's estate offered in rare sale

The Brown & Co agency listing promises a unique chance to own within Queen Elizabeth's own estate.

Here is a rare chance to become a true neighbour of the Queen.

A pub-turned-house on Britain’s Sandringham Estate, which would have once been Her Majesty’s local watering hole, is for sale.

The four-bedroom period house – one of a small number of privately-owned homes within the exclusive boundary of the royal family’s own estate – was once a pub called The New Inn.

The asking price of the Georgian property, now known as Inn House after the conversion from business to a residence, is £700,000 (NZ$1.3 million).

The house on Abbey Road in Flitcham, Norfolk, is across the road from St Mary the Virgin church, where the Queen sometimes visits for mass when she is staying at Sandringham (traditionally for Christmas).

The Brown & Co agency listing promises a unique chance to own within Queen Elizabeth’s own estate.

Wikimedia Commons The royal family’s glorious Sandringham House in Norfolk.

The agency is offering a“rare opportunity to acquire a substantial detached period dwelling, formerly a public house, The New Inn, with later additions in Flitcham, Norfolk; a village located within the Royal Sandringham Estate,” the listing says.

“Opportunities to buy property in this beautiful village are rare with the majority of houses still owned and maintained by the Royal Estate, however, a handful are in private ownership, one of which is the stunning, Inn House.”

The address makes it the nearest pub to Sandringham House in north Norfolk, one of the Queen’s official residences.

British press have not been able to ascertain if any of the royal family ever popped in for a brew.

The Flitcham former pub was built in 1820 and has retained much of its charm, with some additions made by the current owner, including a garage.

Indigo/Getty Images The Queen gifted William and Kate Anmer Hall after their wedding in 2011.

It is plonked between Sandringham House and the grand Anmer Hall, also in Norfolk, where William and Kate often retire to with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Amner Hall is in the town of Anmer and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s mansion is formally considered part of Sandringham Estate.

