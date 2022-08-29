This three-bedroom UK home is just $61k - but it's almost been swallowed by plants

With foliage covering an entire front window, the facade is eye-catching for all the wrong reasons.

A semi-detached house in Wales could be your dream home – but you’ll need to put in some serious elbow grease.

Set to go to auction on August 30, a three-bedroom home in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, has hit the market with a price guide of £32,000 (NZ$61k).

While the low price might be enticing, the property is in need of a complete renovation with a number of baffling extras.

The facade is eye-catching for all the wrong reasons with foliage covering an entire window.

Paul Fosh Auctions The backyard’s overgrown garden is described as ‘inaccessible’.

A quick peek at the backyard also reveals it’s in a dire state with an overgrown garden that’s described on the listing as “inaccessible”.

The interiors are just as unappealing with rooms in need of a “complete refurbishment”.

Walls are damp and mouldy with cracked paint, the skirting has come loose, and one room even requires the roof to be held up with steel rods.

Paul Fosh Auctions Damp and mouldy walls means the interiors are in need of a complete refurbishment.

Paul Fosh Auctions One room in the property even requires the roof to be held up with steel rods.

Those willing to undertake a serious renovation can no doubt build their dream home.

The house currently contains three double bedrooms, a lounge, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.

An attic can also be converted into an office space or fourth bedroom.

Paul Fosh Auctions After a serious renovation, the future buyer can make use of the three double bedrooms, living area and bathroom.

Paul Fosh Auctions The property is set to go to auction on August 30.

The property will go to auction online on August 30 at noon (British Summer Time) and concludes September 1 at 5pm.

The minimum opening bid is £29,000, with a price guide of £32,000 pounds and up.

