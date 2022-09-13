Fancy some privacy? This isolated UK home is only accessible by foot

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in the Yorkshire Dales will give you plenty of privacy.

A cottage in the English countryside could be yours, but you’ll have to put in some serious grit.

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Whernside in the Yorkshire Dales requires an extensive renovation and is on offer for £300,000 (NZ$571k).

Also rather unusual is the fact the property can only be accessed by foot, with the nearest parking spot a 20-minute walk away.

Listed by Fisher Hopper, the remote abode is called “3 Blearmoor Cottages” and is a former railway worker’s home.

Fisher Hopper The property is described as an ‘exciting renovation project in a stunningly beautiful location’.

Despite the home’s unappealing facade and dire interiors, the agents sing the property’s praises by describing it in the listing as an “exciting renovation project in a stunningly beautiful location”.

They also suggest it could provide the potential buyer with an “interesting investment” in the form of a holiday home or Airbnb rental.

The property consists of a kitchen, pantry, store room, living room and hall on the ground floor, with access to the bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

Interiors require a complete renovation with missing floorboards, mould on the walls, loose bathroom tiles, doors propped-up against the walls, exposed timber beams and unfinished paint jobs.

Fisher Hopper There is a catch – the interiors will require a complete overhaul.

This article was originally published on Domain and is republished with permission.