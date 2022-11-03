Creepy Creel house from Stranger Things could be yours for $2.6 million

Unlike how the Victorian-style mansion is depicted in Stranger Things, the home is actually in tip-top condition. It hit the market one day before Halloween.

If you’re a diehard fan of Stranger Things, then you’re in for a treat.

The Creel House that features predominantly in the fourth season of the hit Netflix sci-fi series has hit the market for a cool US$1.5 million (NZ$2.6 million).

Located in Rome, Georgia, US, the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom Victorian-style mansion is in prime condition, unlike in the series where it’s shown to be in a derelict state.

Stranger Things takes place in 1980s Indiana and focuses on a group of friends who come face to face with supernatural forces and seek to unravel a number of mysteries.

The fourth season sees the main characters having a good look through the home, while flashbacks of the property from the 1950s play on screen.

NETFLIX Season 4 of Stranger Things is now available to stream on Netflix.

While the series depicts the three-story home to be in a state of disrepair, it’s actually in tip-top condition, having undergone an extensive renovation by the current owners.

Records show the property last sold for US$350,000 in 2019.

Listed through Jeb Arp of Toles, Temple & Wright Inc Real Estate, the property is very much a Victorian-style home with Gothic influences.

Victorian-style homes often feature detailed woodwork, pitched roofs, a wraparound front porch, stained windows and dark hues.

Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc Interiors are certainly grand with chandeliers, wood-panelled walls, marble and gold accents.

Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc The abode contains seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with multiple living areas.

Fans of the show will recognise the dining room and the living room where the main characters hosted meetings of the Hellfire Club (a Dungeons & Dragons-style club).

Interiors are certainly grand with chandeliers, wood-panelled walls, ornate fireplaces, curved archways, plush velvet curtains and gold accents.

The renovated kitchen features a large black marble island, pendant lights and custom green cabinetry.

There is also an outdoor shower, a spacious terrace, and ample room to build an outdoor pool. Offers will be reviewed by November 30, 2022.

Netflix In the fourth season, the show’s main characters are seen peering through the home.

Netflix Flashbacks of the property from the 1950s are also seen in the series.

The first season of Stranger Things aired in 2016, and in February this year, a fifth season was confirmed.

This article was originally published on Domain and is republished with permission.