Baffling floorplan of $339K home in England features a shower in the bedroom

This unusual home features a shower cubicle literally just a metre or so away from the bed.

One builder in Birmingham, England, has taken the concept of an ensuite to a new level.

A modest home on offer for £175,000 (NZ$339,000) features a rather baffling floorplan in one of the three bedrooms.

Listed on Rightmove by Gordon Jones & Co Solicitors and Estate Agents, the bedroom contains a shower cubicle literally just a metre or so away from the bed.

A single bed has been pushed up against one wall, with just a tiny bedside table separating the tiled shower unit from the mattress.

On the other side of the miniscule shower, that’s located right in the middle of the room, is a plastic storage unit along with other miscellaneous objects.

A positive, however, is the property’s main bathroom that’s a decent size and fairly modern with a combined bathtub and shower, and a neutral colour palette.

Gordon Jones/Rightmove The property in Birmingham does, however, contain a decent-sized bathroom.

Gordon Jones/Rightmove The modest, three-bedroom home is currently on offer.

Other rooms in the abode are in need of a revamp with dated carpet, striped wallpaper, basic cabinetry in the kitchen and ceilings that require a good lick of paint.

There is a decent-sized rear yard for the future buyer to transform into an idyllic entertaining area.

The property is being offered as a freehold in the UK, meaning the future buyer owns the home outright, including the land.

This article was originally published on Domain and is republished with permission.