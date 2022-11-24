Eccentric Melbourne home hides a prickly surprise

The buyer won’t be able to miss the property’s painted camouflage exterior and graffiti mural.

A Melbourne, Australia, property offers instant kerb appeal with its wild facade, but it also comes with a rather prickly surprise.

The “dynamic warehouse duo” at 72-74 Hope Street in Brunswick is on offer with a price guide of A$1.5 million to $1.65 million (NZ$1.62m – $1.78m), and features a cactus garden in the courtyard.

Listed by Scott McElroy and Lisa Roberts of Belle Property Carlton, the courtyard, which also offers an outdoor shower and bath, connects “two warehouse shells” that can be transformed into a family home or extensively renovated, subject to council approval.

Belle Property Carlton The unusual property features a cactus garden in the courtyard.

Belle Property Carlton Interiors take on an open-plan layout and there’s space for three bedrooms.

The buyer won’t be able to miss the property’s painted camouflage exterior and graffiti mural, with the front door that leads to the first warehouse.

It takes on an open-plan layout and contains a mezzanine bedroom, a toilet and bathroom, and space to build a kitchen.

A courtyard with the cactus garden and outdoor bath and shower could be made into an entertaining area, workspace or outdoor studio for the creative professional.

Warehouse two, with its red barn doors, also offers two rooms and features retro and period light fittings that took the vendor years to source, according to the listing.

