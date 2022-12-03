Creel house from Stranger Things sold after hitting market for $2.6 million

The creepy Victorian estate that pivotally served as Victor Creel’s home on Stranger Things was originally constructed in 1882.

The creepy Victorian estate that pivotally served as Victor Creel’s home on Stranger Things has been sold just over a month after it was put on the market.

As reported by TMZ, sources close to Toles, Temple & Wright real estate said the Georgia residence went to an unknown buyer for an undisclosed amount.

The owners and agents revealed an offer was accepted, although it’s unclear if it was sold for the US$1.5 million (NZ$2.6m) figure it went on the market for last month.

Known as the Creel House by Stranger Things fans, the home was originally constructed in 1882. Both the exterior and some of the interior of the property were featured in the fourth season of Stranger Things, where Creel’s family met their grisly end at the hands of Vecna.

Featuring “five or six grand bedrooms and five stunning bathrooms,” the home boasts a “flexible layout” and an “unfinished third floor” in the form of an attic of sorts with its own staircase.

"Not to worry, the previous resident of the third floor has since been relocated by a single exterminator–we think," the real estate company wrote of the property, in a sly reference to Vecna.

It also features a guest house behind the main property, with a sitting room, two to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a recently renovated bathroom.

Prior to its appearance in Stranger Things, the residence was a bed and breakfast.

“Lightyears away from the Upside Down, the home, with its splendour and grand modernisation, awaits her next stewards,” read the listing.