Modernist Mount Albert home inspired by Sir Miles Warren in same family for 50 years

Designed by a fellow architect, this sprawling home has been the scene of many happy celebrations.

Designed and built by a commercial architect in the 1970s and enjoyed by his family until today, this sprawling retro home at 7 Summit Drive occupies pole position in Auckland’s Mount Albert.

A family home that’s been the scene of many celebrations over the years, including two weddings, the main dwelling of 340m² and one-bedroom cottage of 50m², are set around a striking central pool and surrounded by landscaped gardens.

The vendor was “fairly young architect” when he designed the house some 50 years ago and says his work colleagues were “full of suggestions” and all contributed ideas to the plans.

What emerged was a collaboration in Sir Miles Warren-inspired New Zealand modernism that would be the backdrop to generations of family living.

“We loved the painted brick look used by Christchurch architect Miles Warren, this was an influence,” says the owner.

“My fondest memories will be all the get-togethers over the years, of the kids and their friends. This has been the best thing about the house. It’s been a great spot for getting people together.”

Set on a 1234m² section, there is plenty of room to gather a group.

If the five bedrooms and three bathrooms in the main dwelling weren’t enough, there is also a deluxe granny flat, initially purpose-built so that a grandparent could live on site with them. The cottage has its own private garden area.

Now looking for a new family to take the reins and enjoy this home into the future, the vendors are reluctantly downsizing. Interest in the property has reportedly been strong.

“It’s the kind of house people will move for. Especially because it’s on the hill. People just love it,” says listing agent Rachel Berry, of Ray White.

“It's certainly iconic, the area of Summit Drive is one of the most prestigious streets of Mount Albert. It's been much admired.”

Special features include “the snug room” with copper-faced fireplace, the “lines of the house”, yellow joinery, and the sunny north-western aspect.

The home will go to auction on 27 September 2023.