8 ways to find the money to pay for a tiny home

Tiny homes, with their minimalistic allure and promise of a simpler life, are capturing imaginations worldwide.

While they’re often more affordable than their full-sized counterparts, these quaint abodes aren’t exactly pocket change. So, how do you gather the funds to start living large in a small space?

Dive in with us as we unpack the financing options for these unique homes.

1. Personal loans: The trusty go-to

For many, a personal loan is the first port of call. Ideal for those who've already squirrelled away a chunk of change, these loans can bridge the financial gap. Secured loans generally have lower interest rates since they're backed by an asset. But even unsecured loans, with their higher rates, can be a fitting choice if you’ve budgeted well.

Just remember – shopping around is key. It might be a tad tedious, but comparing loan offers ensures you snag the best deal.

2. Caravans and motorhomes: An unexpected path

Here’s a twist: some lenders in New Zealand cater to caravan and motorhome buyers, and given that many tiny homes are mobile, they qualify!

A quick online search will point you to these niche lenders. As always, comparing offers will serve you well.

3. Tapping into home equity

Already own a home? Consider refinancing. By adding the cost of your tiny house to your existing home loan, you might benefit from the generally lower interest rates of home mortgages. Check in with your bank to see if this route is viable for you.

4. Land equity: A solid foundation

If you've procured a patch of land for your tiny dream home, assess the equity you have in that property. It might be your ticket to securing that much-needed loan.

5. Group savings pool: Community strength

Embody the spirit of tiny living by joining a savings pool. These community-led initiatives are all about mutual benefit. Members contribute to a pool and can borrow from it interest-free. Such schemes foster trust and often lead to a culture of mutual aid, be it sharing meals, tools or even helping hands.

6. KiwiSaver first home loan withdrawal

A potential but tricky option. Generally, KiwiSaver isn't available for tiny house purchases. But there are exceptions. If this is your maiden voyage into home ownership, it's worth investigating further.

The Tiny House Hub has an excellent resource to guide you through the KiwiSaver maze.

7. Family and friends: The original crowdfunding

In New Zealand, family often plays a pivotal role in property acquisition. This tradition needn't change just because the house is tinier.

From informal loans to formal guarantor arrangements, the possibilities are as vast as your family's willingness.

8. Financial advisors: Navigating the tiny waters

Wading through financing can feel like a maze. Enlisting the expertise of a financial advisor, especially one acquainted with the tiny house movement, can make all the difference. While some advisors might steer you towards certain products due to affiliations, it’s worth noting that unbiased advice can sometimes come at a fee.

While the world of tiny house financing might seem like uncharted territory, with a mix of traditional and innovative methods, you’re sure to find a pathway that fits.

Remember, it’s not just about the destination (a lovely new home), but also the journey. Embrace the learning curve, and before long, you'll be basking in the joy of your tiny haven.

The Tiny House Hub has a more detailed, free, online guide to tiny home financing.

