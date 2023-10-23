Move to a South Island farm leaves this renovated super-sized Herne Bay villa up for grabs

This property in Galatea Terrace has received a five-star renovation but sadly the owners have never moved in.

It’s clear that no expense was spared on the generous renovation of this four-bedroom, five-bathroom, three-living-area, double-level, turn of the (last) century villa at 2 Galatea Terrace in Auckland’s Herne Bay.

From the street, it might look like a period property that’s classic cream and grey Herne Bay, but on the inside, it’s a whole new home that will impress with its spatial flow and attention to detail.

The renovation included a complete realignment of the internal spaces, shifting of the garage and driveway to the opposite corner of the 817m² section, full modification of room layouts and ceiling heights across multiple levels, and a total internal re-fit, including bespoke lighting design.

“It’s Herne Bay on a Remuera scale,” says listing agent Joe Telford of Bayleys. “You won’t see many homes around here like it.”

Plans for the renovation by architect Greg Jones first began as the ink was drying on the sale and purchase agreement back in 2021.

Now with the code of compliance arriving just yesterday, in terms of a home makeover, it doesn’t get much fresher, or much higher spec, than this.

For owners, Lelah and Curtis, an American couple who had been splitting their time between the US and New Zealand, their intention was to create an “elegant and cosy, contemporary” home that would be ideal for hosting family and friends from abroad.

Bayleys The home’s internal flow has been completely realigned to create sumptuous indoor-outdoor living that’s great for blended families and hosting guests.

“When we bought it, we anticipated that we would have family or friends come and stay,” says Lelah.

“We had been coming to New Zealand, at that point, for four or five years as visitors and tourists, so we had a pretty good idea of what we wanted, as guests.

“We wanted to make sure that if we had guests, they were as comfortable as we would want to be, if we were coming here.”

Bayleys The widened, covered verandahs are now four metres at deepest, providing plenty ofspace to enjoy time outdoors in the shade.

For the couple, this would mean dividing the spaces in such a way that the floors could co-exist independently of each other, and creating a spacious and luxurious area that guests could have to themselves.

Creating this environment would ultimately result in an extra large guest bedroom with bathtub and walk in shower, tapware throughout the home that came from the US, and hardwood floors “of the highest quality”, sourced from the Netherlands.

However, what first needed to be addressed was the home’s layout.

Bayleys The home features a separate retreat ideal for teenagers.

“I think there were previous renovations that left some of the lines of the house a little choppy,” says Lelah.

“Originally the garage was in what was the equivalent of the front yard, next to the house. So it was really important to us to be able to move the garage, so that we could walk out into a garden space on the main level without having to go down a flight and a half of stairs to go out to the yard.”

“We also felt like we weren't maximising the light and the water views. So we switched the stairs to the other side of the home.”

“We generally really wanted to make it feel like a light-filled, open space. For us, the kitchen is the heart of our home, wherever we are. And so having a spacious kitchen, where we could sort of work at our laptops or entertain casually, was important. And my husband loves to cook.”

“I think the kitchen is, in its spaciousness with its water views, a magnificent space,” says Lelah.

Bayleys The heart of the home, the kitchen has lovely views out onto Auckland harbour.

“The verandas, we extended them; in their maximum front to back depth, I believe it was two and a half metres before. Now they are four metres at the widest, deepest part, and that's a really nice space that’s covered to be outside.

“I am partial to the dining room, because it has this beautiful coffered ceiling and this great contemporary chandelier that our lighting designer helped us with. He’s put beautiful cove lighting in most of the rooms, which is probably the most consistent architectural feature throughout the house,” Lelah says.

The work of lighting architects Dark Arts Studio, who created a custom zoned lighting design for the home, reportedly has to be seen to be truly appreciated.

“It is quite hard to explain without showing people. It can be set up to be bespoke, to what everybody, anybody might want,” says Telford.

“I've been lucky enough to, to sell some amazing properties over the years. But I haven't come across anything with as sophisticated a lighting design as this. It’s just amazing.”

Bayleys The open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, which was intended to help guests feel comfortable and independent.

Unfortunately, though now tailored to their heart’s desires, due to the interruption of Covid, and the renovation taking substantially longer than anticipated, the couple have since fell in love with a different area of New Zealand, purchasing a farm in the Tasman area. Running multiple households and projects has lost its appeal.

“It's been a long haul, but I am very happy with the result. And I hope that someone else falls in love with it as much as we do,” says Lelah.

Telford originally sold the property off-market to the current owners three years ago, when it had a CV of $7.5 million, according to records.

Now, considering the truly extensive and sophisticated level of renovation, it doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that this home is likely to be seeking buyers well above the original purchase price.

Bayleys The dining room featuring contemporary chandelier and LED cove lighting by Dark Arts.

“I love the fact that it's brand new inside, which is quite unique for this kind of area,” says listing agent Joe Telford of Bayleys.

“The staircase which was on the northern side of the house has now been moved to the southern side. The garage was on Galatea Terrace, it's now in Bella Vista Road. So the configuration internally is almost 100% different.”

“It’s been such a big project underway for so long. The photos kind of give an indication of it, but the volume of everything is just as phenomenal. From stud height to the kitchen space, everything is just super-sized. Everything's just really to a very large scale.”

This article has been corrected. The architect was originally incorrectly named. Corrected 24 October.