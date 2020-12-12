Threats, leaky homes and unsafe properties: Nelson property manager fined $12,000

Alan McKinnon pays $300 of his $500 weekly income to rent a property from Annabel Black with leaking roof, mould and dampness.

The bedrooms in Alan McKinnon’s Nelson rental property are so damp, he often sleeps in the living room.

Water stains and black mould bloom on the ceilings of the two small bedrooms, which have a strong, musty smell. During a week of constant rain, he put buckets out to catch the leaks.

“Water drips down the walls; you can see slugs going down the wall in the kitchen.”

McKinnon’s house is owned by Annabel Black. Black is the director of Blacks​ Property Management Limited. In July, she registered a new company, Urban Property Limited. She owns about seven properties around Nelson and manages about 30.

READ MORE:

* Auckland landlord ordered to pay $14k after fungi grew on damp, mouldy carpet

* Disagreement over call for city council to help tenants living in damp and mouldy homes

* Tenants living in 'filthy' homes battle to get action



This week, Blacks Property Management was ordered to pay damages of $12,654 to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for 22 breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act. These included failing to provide insulation statements, breaching smoke alarm regulations, and breaching health and safety standards.

The ruling also gave details about unsafe properties, questions over paperwork, and a threat against a tenant who complained.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Alan McKinnon's home needs urgent repairs: there are holes in the roof, which has led to a serious damp problem. But the owner of his property, Annabel Black, told him to fix it himself, McKinnon said.

The outcome was a result of a three-year investigation that began when Black’s tenants began complaining to MBIE, and resulted in the government body looking into 24 of her tenancies around Nelson and the Tasman District.

Stuff has highlighted some of Black’s tenancies in recent years, including the “shack” that was deemed insanitary, tenants living in squalid conditions, and a sub-letting scheme that turned sour.

Black didn't appear at the hearing, which took place at the Nelson District Court in late August, having told MBIE that she planned to be away with her daughter on the day.

Stuff has made repeated attempts to speak to Black.

Approached outside her home, Black would not answer questions.

Black could not be reached for comment following the tribunal’s decision.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff MBIE has fined Nelson property manager Annabel Black more than $12,000 for 22 breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act.

The ruling described how health and safety regulations had been breached at two properties Black managed.

The houses, which sit side by side in Nelson South, had leaks, plumbing and drainage problems.

“The tenant ... reported being unable to use the inside toilet on a regular basis, therefore needing to go outside to use the toilet.”

The report described how “vulnerable people ... including an older person, and children”, lived with gaps in doors and cladding, and a “pond of water” beneath the house, resulting in rising damp, mould and decay.

The report mentioned a “concerning aspect” to the case: that Black had threatened a tenant with eviction unless she withdrew an application to the Tenancy Tribunal.

“[the Tenant] had recently been contacted by [Black], and was told that if she didn’t withdraw the application then she would be kicked out of the property. That is all she’s concerned about as she doesn’t want her children having no home.”

The two homes are owned by John and Susanne Cunningham. When Stuff spoke to John in July 2019, he said when the current tenant moved out, he would demolish the building.

This did not happen: the property has new tenants, and recently, a new property manager.

“We fired [Black], she let us down quite badly,” Cunningham said this week. “She assured us that [the properties] were all right; we didn't get too proactive about it.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Water drips down the walls of McKinnon's home, and slugs are visitors.

The properties had been improved, independent of MBIE's findings, which he had not known about, Cunningham said.

“When we found out how bad they were we fixed them up.”

The ruling also noted inconsistencies around Black’s insulation statements, which are required by law. MBIE had stated that Black had failed to provide tenancy agreements with insulation statements in 21 cases. The statements, which contain details of a property's insulation, have been a legal requirement since 2016, and landlords who breach this rule are liable for a $500 fine per tenancy.

The ruling stated that in a phone call to MBIE in February 2019, Black stated there were “no insulation statements, and that she was unaware that they even needed to be done”.

However, three weeks before the August 2020 hearing, Black supplied MBIE with 11 tenancy agreements with riders that included insulation statements. Some were unsigned by tenants, and MBIE “challenged the accuracy” of the paperwork.

However, given that most had been signed by tenants, MBIE gave Black the benefit of the doubt.

“Obviously if these riders were fraudulent, there would be serious ramifications for the landlord, however, I will accept on the basis of the information I have, they are genuine,” the ruling said.

However, MBIE said that Black had acted “intentionally” in neglecting to provide the statements.

“...a professional property manager would have been well aware of the [insulation] requirements that were introduced,” the order said.

Alan McKinnon’s home was not one of the 24 cited in MBIE's application.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff When Alan McKinnon moved into his home four years ago, the rent was $260 a week. Now, it’s $300 a week.

However, when Nelson building inspector Paul Fox, who runs PRF House & Building Inspections, took a look, he found multiple issues.

Fox noted water damage, black mould, damp walls and ceilings. Bathroom and kitchen vents were not vented outside. The roof was rusty, with visible holes, and underfloor and ceiling insulation did not meet Healthy Homes standards.

Moisture readings Fox took in the walls showed readings ranging from 20 to 48 percent. Anything over about 18 percent was a problem, he said.

“It's sad to see people living in such poor conditions,” Fox said.

“You don’t see it so much now that the Government changed the rules last year. A lot of landlords stepped up and did work.”

But this wasn’t the case with McKinnon’s rental, he said.

“That property is not fit and sanitary; it's hazardous to health in its current state. It will impact Alan’s breathing. That’s the reason we’ve got a new healthy homes standard.”

When McKinnon moved into the home four years ago, the rent was $260 a week. Now, it’s $300 a week. With one bedroom effectively uninhabitable and the other not much better, he believed the rent was too high.

McKinnon has asked Black several times to fix the problems in his home, he said.

“I ring her, but she doesn't answer the phone. When I ask her [to make repairs] she will say; ‘you fix it’, or ‘you buy it’.

“I asked her if she would live here, and she said ‘No’.”

In early November during a week of solid rain, McKinnon put buckets out to catch the water that dripped from the ceiling.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Alan McKinnon has a tenancy under Annabel Black. He has problems with the water tightness of his home.

Black did not answer her phone but emailed instead, saying she was out of town. On the Friday evening, she visited the home to fix the holes in the roof herself.

McKinnon, who works as a cleaner, is desperate to move out. But with an income of $500 a week, he doesn’t fancy his chances against all the others looking for rentals at the lower end of Nelson’s market.

Tenancy advocate Brenda McQuillan has tracked Black over several years, working with five of her tenants to help them navigate tenancy law and deal with their property manager.

The ruling was a victory for tenants’ rights, McQuillan said. But she’d like to see more done to regulate property managers like Black.

“The rental market is so hard, so expensive, people are desperate. Unfortunately there are landowners and property managers that will just continue to take advantage of that.”

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack had been concerned for some time about Black and was happy with the result, she said.

The ruling showed the need to introduce a code of conduct and licensing regime for property managers, she said.

Boyack cited Ministry of Health data showing that 6000 children are hospitalised each year from housing-related health problems.

“These children have been found to be nearly four times more likely to be re-hospitalised and 10 times more likely to die in the following 10 years. We cannot continue to accept this.”