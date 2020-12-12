Tiny homes an 'obvious' answer to our housing crisis

Eva Pomeroy built her own tiny home using mainly gifted and recycled materials.

Nelson woman Eva Pomeroy was sick of being nitpicked at three-monthly flat inspections, so she decided to build her own house.

“I was also sick of asking for permission to do anything in a house,” Pomeroy says. “I wanted my own place where I could make it my own.”

A friend studying design at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology drew up plans for a tiny house on wheels.

And in what initially felt like a stroke of luck, the polytech’s building department also took on the project for its carpentry students.

READ MORE:

* Tiny home rules to be made clearer under new Government guidelines

* Expat Kiwi's cabin in the Swedish countryside

* 'I don’t want my kids seeing me like this’: The homeless mothers trying to maintain their mana



But when Pomeroy turned up on campus with an armload of recycled materials she had collected, the person in charge took one look at her and said, "No, this is not happening. Our course is about building a house, not rummaging through second hand materials.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff With two mezzanine floors, Pomeroy finds there’s plenty of room for her and her partner.

“The guy said to me: ‘Why don’t you build it yourself?’” Pomeroy says, adding that the momentum had already started gathering.

So she took on the challenge.

It took her two years to build her own home, and another year to finish it properly. She says it was “very, very” hard.

On the upside, her tiny home on wheels – or THOW, as they are known in online communities – cost her a total of $25,000, which includes all the tools she needed, and a good-quality $12,500 trailer for it to sit on.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Tiny home advocates took to Parliament in March to protest unreasonable legislation and hand over a petition.

Pomeroy started with a bare cupboard in terms of tools as she had absolutely no building experience. “My granddad laughed at me when he saw me holding a hammer. He said: ‘Ah, you’ve got a lot to learn.’”

Using all new materials was never going to be an option for Pomeroy.

“I’ve been raised as a total minimalist and a recycler to the nth degree. My family were very, very low impact.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Eva Pomeroy, built her own tiny home using mainly gifted and recycled materials.

Happily, the industrial site (with a power supply) that she found to build the house on was just down the road from Nelson's recycling centre.

“I was there every day,” Pomeroy says. She scored timber, windows and many tools.

As for the building skills, she picked those up as she went along.

“I had a builder friend practically on speed dial and he would often talk me through stuff or I’d go in and see him and he would draw me a picture.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The living room is beneath one of the mezzanine floors.

“Granddad helped me a lot too.”

She also relied on electrician and plumber friends, and was pleasantly surprised to find she had contacts “in all the useful areas”. She wasn’t afraid of asking.

After “randomly” meeting a roofing company owner, she was given cheap roofing iron and allowed use the services of his apprentice at the apprentice’s cheaper hourly rate.

“The best find was one of the big construction companies gave me all the phone numbers of their site foremen. I'd take them cakes and beers and stuff.”

They gave her extra rafters, purlins, even cedar weatherboards.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Eva Pomeroy chose to buy second-hand materials and furnishings whenever she could.

The completed home is 6.2m by 2.4m and is fully self-contained with a composting toilet. It has two mezzanine floors.

Pomeroy says the current legislative environment around housing is wrong.

“They should be pushing for small houses. Instead of building in new subdivisions and having covenants specifying that a house should be a minimum size.”

New house builds in those subdivisions end up being a “cookie cutter disaster,” she says.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Low living costs in her tiny home mean Eva Pomeroy only needs to work part-time – which she believes is good for her wellbeing.

“Why don’t we set aside land for people with tiny houses, with a big shared outdoor area?

“It’s a really obvious answer to the housing crisis.”

Pomeroy, who works part-time as a data analyst, says not being in huge debt with a mortgage, nor having high rent costs, translates to better holistic health.

“I feel like for mental wellbeing – and physical – working fulltime is not healthy.”

Needing to work less means she has more time for her partner and for doing other things – which includes volunteering at the local environment centre, and singing in a six-piece funk band, Dow P’dowdow.

“There’s more space and time for creativity and ideas,” she says. “The simple life feels better for everybody.”