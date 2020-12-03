Largest subdivision in Horowhenua history under way

Work on the largest subdivision in Horowhenua's history has begun with the prime minister scooping the first piece of dirt.

Manawhenua Muaūpoko​ welcomed manuhiri, or guest, Jacinda Ardern​ and Ngāti Tukorehe on to the site of the Tara-Ika subdivision on Thursday. It’s hoped the $38 million subdivision will help ease demand for housing in the growing district, which is experiencing an unprecedented population boom.

About 2500 homes, starting at affordable 250 square-metre sections, will be built on the 420-hectare block of land on Levin’s southeast boundary, with complementing parks, reserves, a local shopping centre and a primary school, Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said.

The district’s population jumped from a steady 30,000 people to about 35,000 between 2016 and 2019, and was expected to grow by a further 5000 in the next few years, he said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden at the site of Tara-Ika, on the southeast boundary of Levin.

Its water and sewerage infrastructure will connect to Levin’s existing infrastructure, and new stormwater retention areas will be built alongside roads, roundabouts and a shared pathway.

By 2041 Wanden said the district population could hit 62,000, according to growth predictions.

“It’s estimated that we will need up to 400 new homes a year to meet the demand for housing.

STANTIALLÂ STUDIOS/Supplied An artist’s impression of the new Tara-Ika subdivision in Levin, where 2500 houses are to be built.

“Tara-Ika will help us meet some of the demand, with the rest spread across growth areas in the district.”

One of the owners of Tara-Ika, Brendan Mcdonnell,​ told the crowd of about 100 gathered to mark the development's beginning that it would not have been possible without the community's support.

”My family would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to Muaūpoko for gifting the development the name Tara-Ika and their blessing of this land.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff One of Tara-Ika's the landowners, Brendan Mcdonnell, introduces himself at the pōwhiri in te reo.

The development was going to be called Gladstone Green, but Tara-Ika was favoured, recognising Muaūpoko as manawhenua.

Muaūpoko representative Di Rump acknowledged the iwi gifted the name in honour of its tīpuna, who settled the region more than 1000 years ago.

"It reflects the fact that we stand here today at the foot of our taonga, Tara, and honouring our long ancient history with our attachment to this land.”

An ahi kā, or burning fire of occupation, was lit at the end of the pōwhiri to signify the connection of manawhenua to the land and its blessing of the development.

David Unwin/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ngāti Tukorehe are welcomed on to the site.

Mcdonnell said without the support of the Government, the Horowhenua District Council and the local iwi, “this land would never get a shovel in the ground".

Two-thirds of the project will be funded by loans and grants, with up to $25 million to be funded through Crown Infrastructure Partners, a Crown-owned company that encourages housing development. The development will employ up to 280 people.

Wanden said with the Government’s support “overnight it went from a 20-year project, to one that will take five years to complete”.

Supplied The plan for Horowhenua's new subdivision Tara-Ika.

The council's chief executive David Clapperton​ said mechanisms to fund the whole development would be considered next year in the Long-Term Plan process, “so that it does not fall to ratepayers".

Clapperton said the Horowhenua Alliance would deliver the first stage of the project.

Work would start in a council road reserve on Friday and ramp up in 2021 as the finalised route for the Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway was confirmed.

“We’re working alongside Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency as it prepares to build the Queen St-SH57 roundabout, and together we’ll build another one at the Tararua Rd-SH57 intersection.”

