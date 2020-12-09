Five-storey hotel project prompts council to keep 20m rule in central Blenheim

One of Blenheim’s two multi-storey towers, the ‘Porse building’, looms over a High St site being considered for a hotel.

With second-storey living hoped to ease Blenheim’s housing crisis, developers planning a five-storey hotel may have paved the way for even more skyward developments.

Hemmed in by vineyards, swamp and the Wither Hills, the town of 28,000 has been struggling to expand apace with population growth. Houses sell fast, prices are skyrocketing and more people resort to state housing; the register climbed from 13 Marlburians in 2015 to a record 200 this June.

STUFF For many, an affordable home is an unattainable dream, forcing tens of thousands onto the social housing waitlist.

But Blenheim could be expanding upwards, instead of laterally, and town planners are encouraging people to convert office spaces above the central business district’s shops into apartments.

Even so, three storeys were thought to be high enough, under this year’s final draft of Marlborough's new environment plan, proposing to limit new buildings to a maximum height of 12 metres in the “Business 1 Zone” of central Blenheim. Previously they could be up to 20 metres, or about five storeys.

READ MORE:

* Hotel worried about year-round, seven-figure booking if social housing project goes ahead

* Hot property sees prices sizzle and home-owning dreams fizzle

* Good credit, good references and still one of 200 waiting for social housing

* Multiple offers on $3m and $2m Marlborough Sounds properties almost 'alarming'



Kirk Roberts Consulting had spent several months designing a 20m-tall boutique hotel for central Blenheim when it submitted against the new limit in May.

The company had an exclusivity agreement on a property owned by the Marlborough District Council, described as 24A High St Blenheim.

There was no building with that address currently on High St, though number 24 was the car park between Farmers and the Quays Riverside Park, and across the road from the new library and art gallery, currently under construction.

The company's Christchurch-based regional manager Nik George declined to answer questions about the hotel when spoken to by Stuff this week, saying it was too early in the project to confirm any details.

But his submission against the 12m height limit said it could make developers less likely to build new projects in central Blenheim.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The award-winning Quays Riverside Park opens in 2017, a picturesque pedestrian gateway to Blenheim’s High St.

Taller buildings allowed developers get a better return on their property purchase, which would likely attract more retail, hospitality and commercial companies to Blenheim, and in turn more visitors and recreational opportunities, he said.

“There are not that many suitable development sites available in the CBD, which is why Blenheim is only slowly transitioning to an inner-city type accommodation change process.”

George said in his submission he understood the reason for the reduced height was due to concern tall buildings would be a quake risk.

But structural engineers found taller buildings better at swaying and flexing with ground movement, whereas designing shorter buildings to withstand quakes could be “disproportionately expensive”.

HOMED The skinny Tiny Tower in Philadelphia is built on a 3.6m by 8.8m space that was formerly a car park and rear yard. (Video first published August 2019)

High-density CBDs reduced commuting and pollution from cars, and prevented urban sprawl into valuable and attractive rural land. People could live closer to work, shopping and entertainment, in low maintenance properties with better safety and security, that were usually better insulated than standalone houses, he said.

“With careful consideration and good design, there is an opportunity to utilise taller buildings to generate positive urban developments within the CBD area, to allow for enriched spaces at both a public and private level.”

Kirk Roberts’ submission was made in support of Levide Capital, which filed a formal appeal against the new limit, among other changes, in the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan released this year.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Levide Capital chief executive Rob Anderson at his former High St property, the ‘City Hotel’ site, sold in 2017.

Levide Capital chief executive Rob Anderson said he did not have any current projects affected by the height limit, but everyone would benefit from rules encouraging denser development in central Blenheim.

“One of the great things about apartment buildings is they don't have to be big, flash and expensive, there’s potential for them to be a bit smaller in size, and suit first-home buyers, be more affordable,” Anderson said.

“Affordable housing in Blenheim can be achieved by having multi-storey dwellings ... as soon as some people start building apartments in town, people will gain confidence about it and it will become the norm ... someone has got to be bold and make something happen.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The c​​​​​ouncil’s environment policy manager Pere Hawes has been revising appeals against the PMEP released this year.

Council environment policy manager Pere Hawes said the council agreed the lower limit could deter developers from building in central Blenheim, and Kirk Roberts’ “thorough” submission was particularly convincing.

“What resonated with the council most was the potential it could be a disincentive for people to invest ... and certainly to enable use of existing buildings in the CBD, there could be, perhaps, apartments built above them,” Hawes said.

The council last week resolved to return to the 20m height, rather than continue through the Environment Court process. A consent memorandum was now being considered by the court.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler at the High St library site before demolition starts in 2019.

The council’s chief executive Mark Wheeler said he was unable to confirm details about the exclusivity agreement with Kirk Roberts as it was commercially sensitive.

Those types of agreements were commonly used by the council to allow prospective buyers to do due diligence on a site before deciding whether to make an offer to buy it, without worrying about another buyer undercutting them and buying the site first, Wheeler said.

“Often these agreements don’t come to anything. But there will be a public process to go through if they do make an offer, that will involve the public and neighbouring landowners, as it would affect car parks.”