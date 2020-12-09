Revival of Renaissance Community sparks homelessness fears

The main house at the Renaissance Community on the Graham Downs farm, off the Motueka Valley.

The Renaissance Community, based on a farm off the Motueka Valley, is undergoing a revival that may lead some people down the path to homelessness.

Tracey Martin, who has been living in a vehicle at the Graham Downs farm for most of the past five years, said she had nowhere to go. She was given notice to vacate by the Renaissance Community Trust, which owns the property.

In order to avoid a trespass notice, Martin said she left the farm each evening to sleep “in hiding” elsewhere in her van.

Fellow resident, Lili, who has also been asked to leave, said some members of the community had pushed to get a variation of consent to enable them to stay but the application was never lodged by the trustees.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Tracey Martin, left, and Lili outside the Tasman District Council office in Richmond after Martin spoke to councillors, telling them she is facing eviction from the Renaissance Community and has nowhere to go. Lili later said she had also been asked to leave the Graham Downs farm where the community is based.

“The community itself didn’t get a voice,” Lili said. “There’s been a lot of stress.”

Former Tasman District Council candidate Nick Hughes said he had brought the matter to the attention of both the council and the Motueka Community Board “and nothing has been done”.

Other affected people were scared to talk, Hughes said.

Homelessness was a growing problem in Tasman District that extended beyond the people affected at the Renaissance Community, he said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

People living in vehicles or unconsented structures were “forced into hiding” for fear of being fined or moved on under rules that, in general, meant if a vehicle or building was lived in for two months or more a year, then a resource consent was required, Hughes said.

Supplied Tracey Martin has been looking after the bees at the Graham Downs farm.

Renaissance Community Trust (RCT) board chairwoman Olive Jones said the non-compliance of some dwellings at Graham Downs had been an ongoing issue between the council and successive trust boards since the trust bought the farm in 1979. A new trust board, appointed in July, acknowledged it had to “resolve this long-standing issue”.

The purpose of the trust “is not to provide homes for people who have nowhere else to go or no other options”.

“This is not to say the trustees are not sympathetic to issues of homelessness and unaffordable housing,” Jones said. “Issues of homelessness and other wider debates concerning national rules and the TDC's own regulations in relation to people living in mobile homes, tiny houses, etc are worthy of debate but are not within the scope of this issue or the RCT's obligations.”

Council community relations manager Chris Choat said the trust had consent for eight structures but “had 21 to 23 in various stages of decay”. Structures could be buildings or vehicles, he said.

“We are conscious of the situation up there, so we've given them until the end of January to talk to us about what they're going to do to make good that consent,” Choat said.

Supplied The van in which Tracey Martin sleeps. She says she now spends the nights “in hiding” away from the Graham Downs farm to avoid receiving a trespass notice.

Martin told councillors during an open meeting that she was living with chronic complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

A lifetime of “this illness and the abuse it attracts has made it all but impossible for me to live an ordinary life”.

Martin had been contributing to the farm by gardening, cleaning up and raising bees, “being saved by the land and nature, which soothes and heals me, and by the community I have become a part of”.

However, that life was disrupted by the notice to vacate, which came after the council issued the trust with an abatement notice.

Supplied The horseman’s hut and stables on the farm.

“I have relied on the Graham Valley community farm, which has effectively been shut down by an abatement notice, which has been used to evict almost the whole community,” Martin said. “The new trust board ... has added insult to injury by excluding [the] existing community from participating in the farm’s future, and have used the TDC to force the closure of the farm to the people of New Zealand.”

However, Jones said the trust was not trying to move almost everyone off the land.

Supplied A house truck at Graham Downs that has since been demolished. The occupant is now living in another structure on the farm.

“Eight people were served notices to vacate,” Jones said. “Most have found other living situations.”

The trustees chose not to apply for a variation of consent because the existing legal buildings were in “dire need” of upgrading.

“Second, because trying to get a variation to accommodate more people is not in alignment with how we, as trustees, see our role in addressing the issues that the trust is faced with.”

The Graham Downs community had struggled for most of its 41-year history because of “inadequate governance, leadership, and minimal investment in its assets”.

It was a “very run-down, disjointed and neglected farm”.

Once the existing dwellings were upgraded, the residents would be welcome to apply for occupation of them, Jones said.