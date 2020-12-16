Dear Jacinda, the income-house price gap is a bridge too far

If I wait another three or four years, I could still be in the same position I am in now

OPINION: In the 1980s, to pay off a house you needed two to three times the average New Zealand wage.

In 2020, it’s more than six times – meaning you have to save more than you earn in a year just for a deposit.

No wonder that, according to a recent Stats NZ report, home ownership has dropped to its lowest level since 1951.

I have savings equal to about 70 per cent of what I earn in a year – but in 2020 that's not even close to a 20 per cent deposit.

The long-term average of saving for a house deposit used to be seven-and-a-half years. But latterly, it’s risen to nine years.

So in some ways, I’m ahead of the curve, as I haven't been saving that long. But the market just keeps roaring ahead.

So far this year, first-home buyers have paid a median price of $565,000 to get on the ladder.

Although the ‘average’ FHB doesn’t always buy in the lower tiers of the market, that's beyond a joke.

Home ownership has fallen across all ages to 64.5 percent, but for people in their 20s and 30s (me), or ethnic minorities, those rates are much lower.

I'm a good saver. I refuse to upgrade my old Corolla. I don’t eat out often. I’ll take a few holidays a year, but as cheaply as possible.

Because I’m single, I don't have Mr Right's savings to add to a deposit. (The world is geared towards couples. But that's a rant for another day.)

Yes, I know, first world problems.

With no Kiwisaver to back me up (I paid off my student loan first to leave me debt-free), I am now looking at the First Home Loan scheme, which will increase my mortgage costs but get me on the property ladder sooner.

I have just reached pre-approval for a First Home Loan and my budget is $300,000, but in this day and age and market, that’s not very much money.

Realestate.co.nz lists four properties within in the city in that price bracket.

But I’m a romantic by nature. Even before approval, I’d been scanning the real estate websites for something in my possible price range and searching Facebook and Trade Me for cheap homewares.

I’ve already decided on a gorgeous shot of Mt Taranaki, taken by a colleague and friend, for the lounge.

I’m not fussy, as long as it is liveable, and I’m not scared to go to my letterbox.

But the income-house price gap is too big.

Dear Government, please do something about it.