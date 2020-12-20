Booming sales and robust rental market reflect 'vibrancy' of a revitalised central Christchurch

More people are moving into Christchurch's central city as property sales boom, with the rental market also strong.

It was once little more than a ghost town, but Christchurch's central city is becoming “lively” with residents as new-build properties sell and the rental market holds strong.

After a lag in sales last year, 95 per cent of available homes in the Government-driven One Central development have now sold.

One of Christchurch’s biggest private developers also says the market is the hottest it has ever seen in the central city, with only a handful of properties currently available to buy in the area.

Despite the increasing number of homes in the city, property managers say there is still strong demand in the rental market in the central business district.

Jake McLellan, councillor for Christchurch's Central ward, says the area’s “time has come” as a place to live, but it needs to do more to reach its goal of getting 20,000 residents living in the central city by 2028.

The most recent official estimates of residents living in the central city come from Stats NZ which in June put the number at 7170.

City council figures from October suggested another 4500 homes would need to be built over the next eight years to realise the ambition of 20,000 residents.

Developers will have to put up 575 new homes every year until then to reach the 8000 properties likely to be needed to meet the city council’s ambitious target.

But just 318 were expected to be built in 2020, the highest number in four years, taking the number of homes inside the four avenues to 3535.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said at the time that the city’s value for money, accessibility, lower transport costs and infrastructure investments could attract people and businesses, particularly from Auckland.

Madison Hides, 28, moved into her newly-built central city apartment in September, which she bought for $395,000.

She loves her 15-minute walks to work rather than the 30-minute drives she faced in the past when she lived in areas like Halswell.

Parking is “hit and miss”, but if she cannot find one directly outside her apartment she is usually able to get a space around the corner.

“Mum will ring me on Friday if she's got a day off we'll and go out for lunch. I’ll walk there one way and another way back, just so I can see different stuff.”

Her dog Tucker is also enjoying the city life, including river walks through parts of the red zone.

Williams Corporation managing director Matthew Horncastle said the market in the city in the past four months was the hottest he had ever seen in terms of demand for homes and the speed of sales.

Until releasing 21 new townhouses for pre-construction sale last week – of which four have already sold – all the company’s completed houses and those in the planning stages had already been sold.

Prior to that, for the first time ever the company had no properties available to buy.

The company built 173 townhouses within Christchurch’s four avenues in 2020, all of which have been sold and settled.

By the end of December it plans to release 131 more for sale within the area, which are planned to be completed in 2021.

The “incredible” four months of sales reinforced that “more Kiwis want to live and own centrally-located property”, Horncastle said.

Part of the reason was due to the wider housing market ramping up in the city.

There was also a “lot happening” in the central city, with new attractions like Riverside Market and rooftop bars that have opened recently making the area more desirable to live in, he said.

“There are definitely more people, which makes it feel more vibrant,” Horncastle said.

Almost all the buildings in the Government-driven One Central project have been sold.

The development, contracted to Fletcher Living, is planned to eventually contain 900 homes. They will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom terraced homes, and one- and two-bedroom apartments, on the land bounded by Gloucester and Worcester streets and Latimer Square.

Of the 172 buildings built so far, 164 of them are sold or under contract. Another 78 are under construction.

Homes currently being built in Cashel St are expected to be completed late next year, and those on the corner of Gloucester St and Latimer Sq planned for completion from early 2021 through to early 2022.

A Fletcher Building spokeswoman said it had seen “strong demand” for its units.

Central Christchurch’s rental market also remains robust.

Harcourts Holmwood property management manager Caroline Register said provided that inner-city rentals were priced right, there were no issues finding tenants.

The time it took to let units out depended on several factors, Register said, including owners being receptive to feedback regarding marketing and prices.

“The market ebbs and flows. Obviously when a whole new block opens up then you've got a lot going on the market at once, so they might sit there for a bit.”

The rise in the number of people turning to the city centre as a place to rent also reflected a simple equation, she said – “more buildings meaning more people”.

“It's an extremely vibrant place now – it’s nice to see less of those big ugly vacant blocks.”

McLellan said the central city was now seeing years of redevelopment bearing fruit.

“It is encouraging, as more and more things open up, supermarkets, barbershops – more people want to live in the city.”

He was also hopeful the proposed crackdown on homeowners running AirBnb-style rental accommodation would help ensure investors did not simply hold on to properties and leave them vacant.

Council projects such as the Tūranga library and the forthcoming Metro Sports Facility, set to open in 2022, were also helping to make the area more lively.

But McLellan said there was a “long way to go” to reach the goal of an inner-city population of 20,000.

“For that we need to get better at marketing the CBD. There’s more opening up, but we need to be better at selling it.”