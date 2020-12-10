Hidden homeless: Mother fears eviction in Tasman District

Wary of another round of council enforcement, a mum in Tasman District says she feels forced to hide where she lives.

“I can't afford to rent a house and I have kids in the area – I need to be here,” said the woman who did not want to be identified for fear of attracting the attention of Tasman District Council, or other authorities.

The mother said she had a medical condition that meant she could no longer work full time.

“Until three to four years ago, I worked my whole life but now my income is limited.”

READ MORE:

* Revival of Renaissance Community sparks homelessness fears

* Rotorua one of six ‘homeless hot spots’

* Motueka man in battle with council over Tiny House



123rf/Supplied A mother in Tasman District says she is hiding on a plot of rented land, hoping she is not faced with eviction again. (File photograph using a model)

After struggling to find a place to live, the woman bought a house truck.

“Then it’s mine and I’m not going to lose my home,” she said. “It also means lower costs, so I can live within my means.”

She found some land to rent and parked the truck, setting up a composting toilet and using a barbecue for cooking. Rainwater was utilised in an outdoor shower for bathing while the grey water was filtered and used to irrigate the garden. Solar panels provided the energy for this off-grid life.

“I was still paying rent [for the land]; it's not living for free.”

Several months ago, she was surprised when two people arrived in a council vehicle. The woman said the pair did not introduce themselves and had to be asked for their names.

“They wanted to come onto the property, saying they wanted to take a look at the cooking facilities and were interested in the sleeping area,” the mother said. “I basically said no.”

However, she and her partner agreed to attend a later meeting off site with council staff. The couple took along photographs of what they believed showed compliant living arrangements.

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Former Tasman District Council candidate Nick Hughes says homelessness is a growing problem in the district.

“We were blind sided,” the woman said. “They said we were too close to a stop bank and would need engineering reports, otherwise we would have to move within a month.”

So, the woman left the site.

“You have absolutely no power at all in this situation, none,” she said.

No-one wanted “to live in a house truck for 20 years; it's basically a homelessness situation for many people”.

“Some kind of social consciousness is needed; I’ve still got to live somewhere,” the mother said. “You can't push people outside the district or tell them to remain hidden.”

Based on social media posts she had seen, the woman believed there were hundreds of people in Tasman District in similar situations including those living in tiny homes, yurts, house trucks, sleep-outs and sheds.

“I do believe they are the hidden homeless.”

Virginia Woolf/stuff Nelson's Balmoral Motel is among those providing accommodation to the homeless through the Housing First initiative. Video first published in July 2020.

Meanwhile, she too was hiding on another plot of rented land, hoping she did not again face eviction. She felt that she had no security of tenure.

“There needs to be some bigger plan for people who don't have permanent homes,” she said, adding that would probably need to be led by central government. “There needs to be a massive overhaul of policy.”

Former Tasman District Council candidate Nick Hughes said the woman’s experience was indicative of a growing problem with homelessness in the district.

While it was a national issue, Hughes said he believed a “small clause, which somehow turns a vehicle into a building after eight weeks” in the council rules was exacerbating the problem in Tasman District.

The woman’s story comes just days after fears were raised that changes at the Renaissance Community, based on a farm off the Motueka Valley, could lead some people down the road to homelessness.